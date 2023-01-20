Although I never met my grandfather, I’ve enjoyed lots of great stories about him through the years. I’ve heard enough to know he was good-hearted, kind, hard-working, competitive and very compassionate. He was the type of guy who’d give you the shirt off his back if you needed it.
My grandfather had a good job and provided well for his family. And was a great dad. He coached Little League and poured into the lives of young men. He loved his community too. He was the volunteer fire chief in his small town. He put together all kinds of fundraisers and benefits to support his community.
And when he passed at 56, it was evident that he’d made a difference in lots of lives. My dad remembers having to extend visitation two nights because of the people that came to pay their respects to his dad. They were lined up out the door and didn’t leave until 11 p.m.
And they all had stories of how his dad touched their lives in some way. And what an impact that had on my dad and his siblings. Proverbs says, A good name is more desirable than riches. And it’s true. It wasn’t what my grandfather had that blessed people, it was how he made people feel – loved, valued and important. I’m grateful for the example he left me. He created a legacy through his love for others.
And that’s what Jesus asks us to do too. He commands us to love one another as he has loved us. It’s a tall order to love like Jesus. But where He commands, He also empowers.
We love because he first loved us, 1 John 4:19.
Loving well starts with humility. It recognizes that all of us are unworthy, broken and in need of salvation. And if it weren’t for Jesus and his love for us, we’d be in a desperate place. Our only appropriate response to that kind of love is to show it to others too. It’s to pass it on. God’s love is not about our personality, it’s about our perspective. It’s about showing others what he showed us. I’ve heard it said that humility is not thinking less of ourselves, it’s thinking of ourselves less. It’s seeing things from a broader perspective and serving others better because of it.
So in everything, do to others what you would have them do to you, for this sums up the Law and the Prophets. Matthew 7:12
Secondly, we love well through kindness, which is treating others like we’d want to be treated. How would we want someone to talk about and represent us? How would we want them to respond to us when we go through difficult times? My dad has pastored a long time and has dealt with very difficult situations and people. He said it’s always helped him to put the face of his children on the people he’s dealing with. It makes him think how he would want his children treated in the same circumstance. What a wise practice. Because everyone is God’s child. And he wants us to love them like he would. Let’s create legacies of love that will live on at home and beyond.