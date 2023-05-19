“Some trust in chariots and some in horses, but we trust in the name of the LORD our God.” Psalm 20:7
We often talk about this one fact; the battle for our heart’s trust is relentless...so many voice vying for position in our heads…so many distractions …so many worldly desires to choose from. But today as every day, we are in need of affirming that only the LORD our God is worthy of our worship, dependence, and hope. We have a continual need to do this. In David’s day God’s competition included chariots and horses; in ours, it’s anything...literally anything… other than God and His Word. Consider some of those “anythings” contrasted with the truth of our real need.
Some trust in their spouse’s attention, their children’s praise as a “buddy” or the affection of others. But, we trust in Jesus’ steadfast love and His great delight in us.
Some trust in their own goodness, discipline, and niceness. But we trust in Christ’s finished work, our union with Him, and the countless blessing promised long ago and still relevant today.
Some trust in their stock portfolios, cash margins and real estate. But we trust in the unsearchable riches of the Gospel and the secure inheritance kept for us in heaven.
Some trust in their wrinkle-free faces, 6-pack abs, and sensual awesomeness. But in sickness and in health, in youthfulness and aging, we trust in Christ—the truly beautiful, passionate, all-powerful One that is our example and our identity.
Some trust in their vocational productivity, or their place in the organizational chart. But we trust in the name of the LORD our God; for He is making and will make all things new and beautiful, including us.
Some, too many, trust in our military might and our armament (think the chariots and horses but with large weapons and engines), “but we trust in the name of the LORD our God.”
Some trust in being smart, wise and right. But we trust in the Lord Jesus Christ who gives us wisdom to honor Him. “And because of Him you are in Christ Jesus, who became to us wisdom from God, righteousness and sanctification and redemption, so that, as it is written, ‘Let the one who boasts, boast in the Lord.’” (1 Cor.1:30-31).
With gratitude in our hearts today, let us set aside all the extra voices, distractions, and worldly desires and let us “…trust in the name of the LORD our God.” In Him and with Him there are no battles that can’t be won in the end. In Him alone is true freedom to be found not in all the things that we think we give us freedom as we trust in the name of the LORD. Remember this simple truth, “If the Son sets you free, you are free indeed.” Let these truths be your guide today.