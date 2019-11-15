Have you ever had someone challenge your priority to worship? Maybe someone said something like, “Why do you go to church so much?” “Why do you give your money?” Or “Why do you spend so much time reading the Bible?”
I certainly have. In fact, something most people don’t know about me is that I actually had to leave my home the summer before my senior year in high school for choosing to do all of these things.
I’ll never forget going back and forth with my mom.
“Jimmy, if I hear that worship music one more time, you’re going to have to leave.”
Or, “Jimmy, if you keep walking to that church and reading your Bible, you’re going to have to find somewhere else to live.”
Finally, one morning, I packed up my little car to leave, and when I got in it, the song that was playing on the radio was, “Hit the road, Jack, and don’t ya come back no more, no more, no more, no more.”
I couldn’t help but laugh in that moment. I knew that though I might go back to that house and certainly to my family, I wasn’t going back to my old ways of living.
Don’t get me wrong – my parents were good people. They raised me to do right, but I knew nothing about a relationship with a loving Heavenly Father. I’m grateful for the great morals I was raised with, but my parents also soon realized that high-worth worship truly was worth a life-change. One of my greatest joys in life was my friend and I leading them in the prayer of Salvation years later.
Here’s the truth about worship – it doesn’t really matter how we do it. Whether we lift our hands or not. Whether we kneel or not. What matters is what is going on in our hearts as we do. It’s all about our attitude.
We are truly worshipping our Father when we do two things right – when we ascribe to God His worth and when we abide in His presence.
Ascribe means to attribute to somebody what belongs to them. We must honor Him for who He is. And abide means to dwell. We must dwell in His presence.
What attitudes should be present in our hearts when we worship? First, a desire for community. We are called to practice worship in community with other believers. Eight times in Psalm 95:1-7 David writes of how God calls for our corporate worship, and He promises to bless us if we exercise that privilege well together.
Secondly, we practice worship with an honor for truth. Beyond worshiping corporately, every one of us has to decide whether we will honor God’s truth with our lives. Third, we must practice worship in relationship.
We should build a solid relationship with our Father as well as with other believers. Living lives of true worship is undoubtedly a sacrifice, but it’s one that’s always worth it.
