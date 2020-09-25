There are people who live in the “signs and wonders” movement. They look for signs to make themselves believe. Signs and wonders are never a guaranteed cure for unbelief.
In 2012, I had reached 38 years of service in the chemical and refining industry. I was planning on working 40 years and then retire. I was anticipating the next two years to retire. On my 38th year of service, we were celebrating my years of service at work, my superior approached me and informed me I had to cancel my vacation that I had planned for quite some time. I tried to reason with him but he refused and said, “I own your soul and what I say is final.” I then remembered the words of an elderly co-worker shared with me when I first started my career. He said, “You stay in this business until you see the sign that says it’s time to go.” I realized the sign was for me to retire at 38 years because nobody owns me but God.
The sign indicated, “You’ve got enough retirement points already and there’s no need to work for anyone who has no respect for you.”
As I retired in 2012, I took my wife on a spur of the moment tour of the South. On a beautiful day in the fall, we drove along a narrow, curving road in the Blue Mountains of North Carolina. As I began the descent, multiple road signs warned, “Road worsens past bridge!” I gripped the steering wheel, tapped the brakes and prepared for the worst. But the next several miles past the bridge did not get worse nor curvier. In fact, the road never worsened at all. At the foot of the mountain, I thought, “That warning sign ruined my drive.”
I then thought about the ominous “signs” I place in my own path – like the ones that gripe, “Day worsens after lunch” or the other that warns “Life worsens after 60.” Those signs ruin my day and invite fear into my life. None of us need these types of signs.
Jesus has given us the guidance we need. Just as the disciples dropped their nets and followed Jesus, we must drop our “signs” and follow Him. With Jesus by our side, we can ascend the mountain of our fears and move forward despite obstacles. And with confidence in Jesus’ love, we can find joy in our life’s journey.
I want to share a prayer from a booklet, “Upper Room.”
Dear God, help us to trust in you and
rejoice in the journey of our lives.
Help us to let go of negative thoughts
so that we can follow you.
