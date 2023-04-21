Our culture places a heavy emphasis on “finding ourselves”—on discovering who we are and where we fit. From developing our Instagram aesthetic to discovering our ancestry, it seems we’ve become obsessed with relating to a certain group—so much so that we may edit, crop, and filter who we are to fit who we think we should be.
This focus on individuality is fairly new; it has not been this way for most of human history. While this focus is not a bad thing, it can create a lot of unnecessary pressure, causing us to search fruitlessly for our life’s meaning in all the wrong places.
There are a few particular places we seem to search most. First, we look around. As creatures of comparison, we judge our success by how well we’re doing compared to everyone else. Galatians 6:4-5 warns against this. It says, “Each one should test their own actions. Then they can take pride in themselves alone, without comparing themselves to someone else, for each one should carry their own load.”
Second, we look backwards. We find our identity in what we have done or been through, whether positive or negative. But Scripture says finding our identity in our past limits us. 2 Corinthians 5:17 (NKJV) says, “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; old things have passed away; behold, all things have become new.”
Third, we look inward. We’re often told if we search our hearts deeply enough, we’ll discover who we are. But while reflection is a positive and often helpful experience, it’s not how we find our true identity. Why? Because our hearts are unreliable. Jeremiah 17:9 says, “The heart is deceitful above all things, and beyond cure. Who can understand it?”
So if none of these places reveals our true identity, where do we look to find it? We look up. We’re shown this in Matthew 16:15-18, when Jesus helps Simon (whom He re-names Peter) find his identity.
Here, Jesus asks Peter, “Who do you say I am?” Peter replies, “You are the Christ, the Son of the living God.” Then, Jesus replies, “… Blessed are you, Simon Bar-Jonah!… I tell you, you are Peter, and on this rock I will build my church, and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it.”
Notice—Peter had to understand Jesus’ identity before he could discover his own. It’s the same for us. When we discover who Jesus is—our Savior who brought us into the family of God—we find out who we are. We’re God’s child—loved (Ephesians 3:18), chosen (1 Peter 2:9), valuable (Isaiah 55:8-9), and capable (Ephesians 2:10).
I hope this reality encourages you today. I hope it reminds you that you have a place, and it’s in the family of God. You have an identity, and it’s as His child. When we embrace that identity, we become who we’re meant to be!