These days, it can be so tough to understand what is actually true. People use phrases like “that is true for you,” or “speak your truth.” Of course, we should never be judgmental over someone’s choices. That is biblical. But we do have to make a decision regarding what is true and what is not.
Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father but by me.”
He doesn’t say that to intentionally exclude anyone. He says it to help you find a life that is blessed. That’s what I love about the Bible – it’s personal.
The Bible says that God is not a distant deity up in the clouds somewhere, unconcerned with our lives. He is a God who is intimately acquainted with all of our ways. He wants to walk with us and work in us to bring about the very best life possible for us.
Thousands of years ago, there was a time in Israel when there was no king, and every man basically did what was right in his own eyes. There was no authority, no absolutes. Eventually, Israel became oppressed and dominated by enemy nations.
I believe we are living in a similar time. But in a culture where truth can be hard to come by, God can and will give you the wisdom you need. In His Scripture, He gives us truth after truth that we can trust.
Moses said about Scripture in Deuteronomy 32:47, “These are not idle words for you; they are your life. By them you will live long in the land you are crossing over to possess.”
God gives us this truth to help us in three ways. First, He gives it to us to protect us. A lack of obedience – just doing what we think and feel – will rob us of God’s best every time. But if we will follow Jesus’s principles, we will live in His best.
Secondly, God gives us this truth to help us release our potential, because He always sees more in us than we see in ourselves. It’s true that sometimes, God has to mess with us a little bit until He brings out the best in us!
Finally, God gives us this truth to satisfy our desires. We have to remember that God put desires in our hearts not to frustrate us but to fulfill us. What we are desiring is out there if we will follow His truth. But we have to trust His timing and manage our hearts when we get discouraged.
Friends, today let’s decide not to limit God but to let Him get out of us all that He has put in us. Now more than ever, our world needs us to be at our best.
