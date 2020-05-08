A lot of us remember “Seinfeld” – one of most popular sitcoms in the 1990s. It was rated one of the top two shows for five different years.
Experts in the industry wanted to find the reasons that Seinfeld was was so successful. They wanted to reproduce something similar in other sitcoms and movies, aiming at the same audience.
What they found about Seinfeld was very interesting. The one major distinctive of the sitcom is that the episodes had no real plot.
The characters just lived day to day and endured whatever direction their life seemed to go. They laughed and kept living.
Although Seinfeld was entertaining, I’m glad we can do more to determine the direction and outcomes we end up with in life.
Why is it that some flourish in areas of life and others fail? The Scripture says, winning or withering has to do with the nutrition our hearts receive and how intent a person is on growing. Just as a tree planted by water has fruit in every season – a life that is rooted in and nurtured by God’s truth can prosper in every area. How do we develop a heart that’s rooted in God – one that wins instead of withers?
First of all, through wholehearted praise.
Psalm 103:1 says, “Praise the Lord, my soul; all my inmost being, praise His holy name.” Why should we not lived filled with praise too knowing of God’s willingness to invest in our success?In fact, He guarantees us that He will bring it to pass what He has promised. And it’s not that we won’t go through difficult seasons – rather we find endurance knowing we will enjoy life in the days ahead if we do what God asks. When we allow discouragement to settle in our hearts, it not only saps us of energy, it steals the wonderful dreams God is dreaming of fulfilling in our life. On the other hand, a heart full of praise toward God is a heart poised to see God fulfill life’s most important desires.
Secondly we see it through, wholehearted belief.
Psalms 103:2, Praise the Lord, my soul, and forget not all his benefits.
The Hebrew word for forget here means to be oblivious to. We’ve become a culture that is oblivious to God’s ways. In many ways, we are living unaware and unconcerned of what this is producing for us as people and as a nation. Like the characters on Seinfeld, we are laughing without living conscious of the choices we need to make to live a life joyfully celebrated instead of tolerated.
That is so easy to do – especially if we haven’t been trained to see our life through the lens of Scripture. It’s why the apostle Paul warned young Christians in Colossians 2:8 to,“beware lest anyone cheat you through philosophy and empty deceit, according to the tradition of men, according to the basic principles of the world, and not according to Christ.” We aren’t to live as fatalists. We are called to enjoy God’s promised blessings through a well nurtured faith.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.