I heard a compelling story from our longtime friend and missionary statesmen, P.G. Vargis. He shared how as a young man in India, he had gone to visit one of the Hindu Holy Festivals at the Ganges River. He wasn’t there to participate but to pray and share the gospel with those who were open.
This river is considered a sacred place in India where 150 million people visit on certain years. They believe that bathing there brings forgiveness of sins and salvation.
While P.G. was at this gathering he noticed a young woman crying uncontrollably. Out of compassion, he knelt beside her and asked her what was wrong. She replied that her problems and sins were too heavy to bear. She went on to tell him that she had just offered the best she had, which was her infant son, to the river goddess.
P.G. realized that was why she was grieving so badly. He begin to tell her about a Savior who’d already given his life so she could be forgiven. She was amazed. But through the tears she asked, “Why couldn’t you have come 30 minutes earlier? “
Our friend gave his next 50 years to sacrificial living that caused many to find salvation through the gospel in thousands of India’s unreached villages. What a joy.
Who and how we worship means everything. Jesus said about the most religious people of his day, “They worship me in vain; their teachings are merely human rules.” True worship is about understanding and experiencing God’s goodness. And that kind of worship brings transformation.
How do we practice this kind of worship?
Therefore, I urge you, brothers and sisters, in view of God’s mercy … Romans 12:1
Treasure God’s Mercy
Paul was a self-righteous religious person that persecuted Christians. He imprisoned many, some of whom were killed. But he was shown God’s mercy and became grateful. He urges us to do the same. God loves us and wants to bless us regardless of how many mistakes we’ve made. The gospel’s promises are not rooted in our perfect performance but in God’s perfect love.
Therefore, I urge you, brothers and sisters, in view of God’s mercy, to offer your bodies as a living sacrifice, holy and pleasing to God—this is your true and proper worship. Romans 12:1
Surrenders to God’s love and leadership
God’s promises to work for the good of all who receive His love and leadership well. But what does that require of us? Something that seems difficult in the beginning, which is choosing what He desires over what we desire for ourselves. Those who do that learn God knows best. But sacrificial surrender precedes the transformation God brings.
Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is—his good, pleasing and perfect will. Romans 12:2
Renew our Mind
God’s word changes our thinking and behavior-and then changes our lives. All of us have thoughts that drive us in the wrong direction. And if we aren’t careful, we can think we can do nothing about what our life has become. But that’s not true. Embracing true worship leads to extraordinary living.