Editor’s note: On Dec. 28, 2018, Elaine crossed over to that Eternal Shore and her family, friends and readers are missing her. The Advocate is reprinting Elaine’s articles for a year.
“He that troubleth his own house shall inherit the wind; and a fool shall be servant to the wise of heart.” – Proverbs 11:29
The weather is really yucky. I had every perfect winter spot picked out, but every one I called about fishing said nothing was being caught.
Maybe the naysayers are right. When there is ice hiding on the bridges that I must cross to go bayside, one should turn around and do your griping to yourself about the weather on your way home.
Just to be sure, I stopped at the crabbing bridge to see how strong the wind was blowing, and the wind blew the snot right out of my nose. I had to wash it off with my fish cleaning rag. Yucky.
I decided I better check just one more fishing spot to see if it was summer over there. After all, it was about a mile away. As I stepped out of the car, there was no friendly rain falling. What was usually rain had turned out to be sleet. It seemed to enjoy gathering on my coat’s hood.
My white, rubber boots that I had on were being challenged by the yucky, cold environment, and they didn’t seem to be able to determine which way they were going.
I waddled to the back of my car to get out my fishing gear, and I stopped for a minute to ponder the situation, and I thought only an idiot would fish in weather like this. So I did.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.