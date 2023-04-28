A couple of years ago I wrote an article. It was called, “Your Forever Home.” I talked about a friend whose parents in their retirement had bought their dream house. She posted a picture with the caption, “I hope this becomes your forever home.”
Though I understood the sentiment, I didn’t agree with the statement.
Too often here on earth, we get caught up in the here-and-now. We put down roots. We work hard to build a house, a retirement – a life here on earth.
But we forget that all of this is only temporary. Nothing in this world lasts. With all the pain and problems in our world today, we wouldn’t want this to be our forever home.
I then wrote about our true forever home. Because Jesus lived, died and rose again for us, we have a forever home which is far better than a house we could ever own here on earth.
I was obviously referring to heaven, right?
Well, yes and no.
Though I stand by everything I wrote in that article two years ago – though everything I wrote was based solidly on Scripture – I feel I need to clarify. After a few recent conversations with fellow Christians, I think I need to explain something which a lot of Christians don’t always fully understand.
Heaven is not your forever home.
I know. I know. One of the most famous hymns of all times says, “I’m but a stranger here; heaven is my home.” And it is, but…
When a person dies, their soul and body separate. The body is buried. It decomposes. It returns to dust and ashes. The soul goes before God to be judged.
All those who believed in Jesus as their Savior in this life will be welcomed into heaven. Those who did not believe in Jesus while here on earth will suffer the eternal punishment we all deserve for the stockpile of sins we accumulate in our lives.
The end.
Except that’s not the end. In heaven, our souls will be in paradise. We will live with God in peace and perfection, but not forever.
When Jesus comes in the end of the world, he will raise the bodies of all the dead. Our bodies and souls will be reunited. Our bodies will be glorified to be like Jesus’ glorified, resurrected body (1 Corinthians 15:51-57; Philippians 3:21).
God will then send all those who did not believe in him to hell where they will stay forever. He will destroy our physical universe with fire and create a brand new heavens and earth (2 Peter 3:10; Revelation 21:1), where we will live with God and each other, body and soul for all eternity.
That is our forever home.
Please understand, it’s not incorrect to say that we will live forever in heaven, because the new heavens and new earth will be our “heaven” where we will live with God. But it’s important to understand that our forever home is not the “heaven” to which our souls go when they die.
Don’t get me wrong. Heaven will be great. It is perfect in every way. It is paradise.
But the new heavens and the new earth will be even better.
It will be like the paradise Adam and Eve enjoyed before the fall.
It will be a physical home where will live in body and soul with God and all believers for eternity.
Because of what Jesus did for you, that is your forever, forever home.