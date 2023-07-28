Victoria churches are opening their doors to students who are returning to classrooms next month.
This school year, local youth ministries plan to offer worship services on Sunday mornings and Wednesday evenings for middle and high school students. One of these groups is the Faith Family Church Student Ministry.
Faith Family’s student ministry, located in a building known as the NextGen Center, holds Sunday services for middle schoolers at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
On Wednesdays, students in sixth through 12th grades gather at the NextGen Center for worship and some fun and games.
“We strive to have an environment that feels welcoming to them,” said Geoffrey Graff, youth pastor at Faith Family. “We’re carrying a vital message and we want church to be very important because it is where we learn about God together.”
Sam Pritchard, the interim youth pastor at First Baptist Church, sid time management is key once class is in session.
“Summer is more relaxed. We can do more activities over the summer,” Pritchard said. “You have to get a structured, organized system down when kids are in school.”
First Baptist’s youth ministry studies the Bible on Sunday mornings and evenings, and on Wednesdays beginning at 6 p.m. Students who attend on Wednesdays study a particular book, like Esther, Pritchard said.
Both Faith Family and First Baptist are kicking off their fall semester routine in a festive way this year.
The student ministry at Faith Family will put on a “Back to School Bash” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 23. There will be food trucks, live music and giveaways, Graff said.
Prior to the bash, Faith Family will recognize the start of school with “Back to School Sunday” on Aug. 13. Services will be at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Pritchard and the youth ministry at First Baptist will say hello to incoming sixth graders and goodbye to outgoing 12th graders during the “Aloha Weekend” lock-in on Aug. 4-5. The all-nighter includes plenty of games and snacks.
High school students and young adults searching for opportunities to serve children can take part in a leadership program starting in September. The Diocese of Victoria is accepting up to 50 students for a six-month training program, in which students learn how to be counselors at Camp David, a summer camp for middle schoolers.
Students who do not belong to a Catholic church can join the leadership program, said Youth and Young Adult Ministry Director Wendy Eggert. Those who sign up for the program must submit a recommendation letter written by a priest.
Whenever he meets new students at First Baptist, Pritchard said he enjoys talking to them about what they are passionate about.
“Even if I have no idea how to do what they’re good at, I’m willing to learn something new,” Pritchard said.
Graff, the youth pastor at Faith Family, said he likes to meet new students and show them how they can live their life to the fullest in the name of Jesus Christ.
“We want to remind them why God matters in everyday life,” Graff said.