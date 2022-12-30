I have one vague, childhood memory of dressing up in my Christmas dress, sitting at the fireplace with stockings hung overhead, and my dad trying really hard to set the timer on the camera to take the picture.
We sat and smiled, but it was anything but a warm memory. My mom was frustrated because my dad was frustrated, and all I wanted to do was leave.
I still have that photo, and it looked absolutely darling and “Instagram worthy” as they would say today. We sent out those Christmas cards, and that was the end of it. My dad decided that it was enough to send those generic cards you order in the mail with a short note on the inside to all of his coworkers and immediate family.
My mother was already sending letters and photos to her family back in South America, so I basically grew up with the notion that Christmas cards were nothing more than an obligated formality sent out to people whom you moderately care for or know on a “name only” basis.
Since having kids, we’ve received many Christmas cards because now we have families that we have befriended and would like to keep in touch with. Last year, I started the tradition of sending out some cards to those friends and family members, but it came with some strict prerequisites.
First, I promised myself that Christmas card sending will never be stressful. If I needed to sit my family down for a photo, and everyone is hungry, tired, hot, and frustrated, the photo shoot must come to an abrupt end.
Nay, I will endeavor to take a photo that is not staged at all. Sure, we can make sure that we are wearing decent clothes, and I can make an effort to comb everyone’s hair, but the picture must be taken naturally, on a whim.
Second, the photo will NOT contain any of our dogs. The first and only time I tried that ended as a big failure, as the dogs thought we were looking for cuddles and kisses instead of photos. The picture ended with licked faces and tails to the head.
And lastly, the photo must contain every member of our family. I appreciate seeing everyone’s children, I really do. I also understand that my children smiling and hugging each other is much more picturesque than all of us huddled together, awkwardly trying to beat a timer and getting everyone to smile at a little circle on a phone.
However, when my kids grow up and see these cards, I want them to remember how happy these times were as a family; all of us together, celebrating one of the best holidays of the year.
I want them to remember how young and eager their parents were to share these moments with everyone.
This year, we took our photo while visiting my parents in El Paso. It was on a bridge in the Plaza, near lighted trees and the iconic Plaza Hotel. We were all smiling and peaceful. No dogs. It was perfect, not professional, and reflected the true joy of Christmas.
I wish you all the same joy and peace this year and in the year to come!