Going out to stores has become good family time for us.
On my husband’s days off, he often chooses to get house things done, which means we’re going to Lowe’s, especially if it’s a project that he gets his hands dirty in. My children always love looking at the tools and daydreaming about the things we can do in the house.
I love taking them out to the plants and envisioning what we can do outside of the house. We’ve made it a family-oriented place all on our own, but one day, they decided to take our special time to a whole new level.
One Saturday, shortly before lunch time, my husband decided to end our run for errands at Lowe’s for a “quick” item.
I thought that since it hopefully wouldn’t take too long, and since we had already been to a couple of places, I would just sit in the car with the kids.
I got a call after a few minutes of waiting, “ Hey,” my husband began. This was supposed to be bad news. “It’s going to be a few minutes to get what I need, but I saw on the way in that they have hamburgers and hot dogs at the front. Why don’t you take the kids, since I know they will be hungry?”.
Well, I thought that even though it was a major inconvenience to sit in a car with soon-to-be hungry kids, it must be good luck that we happened to be here when they had food, probably because of a good sale or something.
I got all three of the kids down, and they rushed over to the table. We were met with very friendly employees eager to give out some food. My kids asked politely for what they wanted, at least I made sure they did, and the problem of coming up too close to lunch was solved.
One of the ladies who was serving led us to the side of the tables, where the tractors are usually stored, and showed us some lawn games that they had out for people to play with. This was all too perfect, I thought.
The kids ate their food on the floor, and were further greeted with bottles of Gatorade. After they were done and all trash was put in the can, we all grabbed some catching mitts, tennis balls, floor hockey sticks and darts and tried out each one of the games. My children chatted with the employees, and when my husband came out, he joined in the games.
Aside from feeding my children, I am grateful that these employees took time to create such a wonderful experience for families. They mentioned that they would try to do it at least twice a month, and we would love to continue to support that.
I believe that these efforts are what will separate brick and mortar stores from the online shopping that is becoming the norm in our culture. I hope that more places can create experiences around the shopping and make running errands not just another chore, but quality time.