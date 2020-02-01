One of the things I love about Texas is the love it has for its own history. We are one of the only states, if not the only, state that teaches it extensively throughout the years in public school.
You grow up learning about how Texas gained its independence and the battles and struggles that led up to that, but you never really appreciate it until you visit some of the actual sites in real life. Living in El Paso, we believed that the battles of the Alamo and San Jacinto happened so far away, they might as well have happened in another country. Now that I live in this part of the world, the Alamo is just hours away, and the grounds of the Goliad Massacre are mere minutes.
One day, my family and I wanted to explore a random new area, and we happened to stumble upon the Fannin Battlegrounds.
We started pretty late in the morning, so when we drove out, it was close to lunchtime. It was decided that we would get some barbecue at a place my husband had heard of and take it to picnic somewhere nearby. It turned out to be McMillan’s BBQ, which came out in the Texas Monthly, and with good reason. Not only was the barbecue good, but the actual restaurant had so much Texan character to it. We stopped to pick up some food to-go and let the kids use the restroom and then headed out to find a picnic area.
I nudged my husband to start driving toward the battlegrounds thinking it would be a neat homeschooling lesson and a chance to show off my knowledge of Texas history to him; he is Canadian, so the whole focus on it is a bit puzzling.
After enjoying our delicious meal and cleaning up, we walked around the grounds to this large gazebo and shaded area that was ideal for eating. Thinking that it was just a popular wedding venue, we ventured inside the enclosed building to learn more about what happened at the battlegrounds, and the impact that Colonel Fannin had on the war for Texas independence.
It turns out, actually, that my knowledge of the Battle of Coleto was pretty rusty. This was, in fact, not the location of the Goliad Massacre, but the battle that preceded it in which Fannin and his untrained men fought against a monstrous Mexican Army. I had somehow put the two together in my head.
I explained to my husband that this was really a testament to the strong will of humans to risk losing their lives for something they deem worthy. It amazes me how a few hundred untrained and inexperienced men could make a stark statement to an army of thousands.
The best surprise, however, was the realization that our little family was continuing a Texas tradition. When the battlegrounds were first certified and made into a historical landmark in the mid-19th century, some Texans formed a tradition of picnicking there and remembering the sacrifice of Fannin and his men, completely unbeknownst to our fed stomachs.
It is amazing how the past can meet the present so effortlessly sometimes.
