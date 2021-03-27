You have permission to edit this article.
Favorite images from the 75th Annual Victoria Livestock Show

75th Annual Victoria Livestock Show
Cohen Love, 9, rests on his hog on Saturday, Feb. 27 at the Victoria Community Center.

The Victoria Advocate's staff photographers share their top images from the 75th Annual Victoria Livestock Show.

Jack Osburn, 9, waits for the Junior Showmanship for Market Broilers to begin on Friday, Feb. 26.
Haley Gossett, 16, left, gives some words of encouragement to her sister Kaylie Huth, 15, on Thursday, Feb. 25.
Ella McDonald, 9, sets up her lamb during the Market Lamb Show on Thursday, Feb. 25.
Cody Nunez, 14, waits for his turn to compete in the Junior Breeding Bull Show on Thursday, Feb. 25.
From left: Jack Osburn, 9, Luke Miori, 10, and Weldon Bowers, 11, wait outside the show ring with their chickens for the Junior Showmanship for Market Broilers on Friday, Feb. 26.
Paige Foster reacts to her daughter Kodie winning Grand Champion in the Market Rabbit Show on Friday, Feb. 26.
Tyson Weber, 9, pets his goat named “Smores” before the start of the Market Goat Show on Thursday, Feb. 25. Weber said he named his goat Smores because of its white midsection in between two brown sections.
Colton Hairell, 10, sits on top of his rabbit cage inside the show barn before the Market Rabbit Show on Friday, Feb. 26.
Corbin Milberger, 12, walks his bull around the arena on Thursday, Feb. 25.
Jhon Arias, right, kisses his son Austin Arias, 10, after he placed first in the other pure breed class at the Market Hog Show on Saturday, Feb. 27.
Ty Foeh holds his chicken up for the judge during the Senior Showmanship for Market Broilers on Friday, Feb. 26. Ty won Grand Champion for Senior Showmanship.
Kodie Foster, 10, holds one of her rabbits while standing with her aunt Susan Teinert before the Market Rabbit Show on Friday, Feb. 26. Kodie won Grand Champion for Market Rabbits.
Ayden Gardner, 10, walks his hog "Egg" around the ring during the Market Hog Show on Saturday, Feb. 27.
Roper Portales, 12, grooms his lamb inside the show barn on Thursday, Feb. 25.
Caden Hempel, 14, ropes a dummy steer in the show barn on Thursday, Feb. 25.
Competitors make their way into the arena for the lightweight class of the Market Lamb show on Thursday, Feb. 25.

