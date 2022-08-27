Finding balance: Scenes from the Ballet Academy of South Texas

A melodic piano fills the room. Synchronous tapping echoes off the walls. Pointe shoes shuffle as dancers glide across the hard floor.
These are the all too familiar sounds that make up the Ballet Academy of South Texas, a dance studio in the heart of downtown Victoria that specializes not just in ballet classes but a whole range of dance that includes tap, jazz, contemporary dance and pointe, said Director Brenda Tally.
Finding her love for dance at an early age, Tally danced across the country after completing her undergraduate studies before coming back to her hometown of Victoria to create the ballet academy. The studio, which was started up in January of this year, was built on a resolute vision — to provide a safe space for people of all ages to express themselves through dance, Tally said.
“Ballet has been traditionally not accessible to all kinds of people, people of different colors, those who have different body types, people from different backgrounds,” Tally said. “I found a home in ballet and there’s all kinds of dance and they’re all very important.”
As the director of the ballet academy, Tally said the goals for her students take on a three-pronged shape. Providing a high level of training for those interested in ballet, shaping and preparing students to go out into the world to dance in college or a professional dance company if they wish. And most importantly, instilling the discipline, self actualization and control of their bodies, she said.
“I believe everybody should be in dance class,” Tally said. “Kids, adults, it’s so great for everybody.”
One of the students who has found themselves at the dance academy is Antonio Wysong.
The 12-year-old moved to Victoria from Florida at an early age and found a love for dance in the form of a talent show.
In the fifth grade, Antonio won his elementary school talent show with his performance, dancing through time, a type of dance where he demonstrated popular dancing styles from each generation. One of the school’s judges talked to him, and it was then he decided to pursue ballet.
“I’ve been dancing since I was a baby,” Antonio said. “My dad played music, and I kind of just sat down and moved.”
The hard work that goes behind the scenes of a production is what really makes ballet stand out of all other genres of dance, he said. Even though the balance gets a little shaky sometimes, finding his balance in the end makes it all worth it, Antonio said.
Across the hall inside of a smaller practice room is Sophia Packard, 12, who is a part of the ballet class for younger students. Sophia recalled seeing a production of "The Nutcracker" with her grandfather as a child and falling in love with ballet at the age of 3.
Although she's still thinking about what she wants to do when she gets older, for now her dream is to go to college for dance and play the part of the Russian ballerina in "The Nutcracker," she said.
“Ballet is my life. It’s all I do really,'' Sophia said. “I love turning, jumping and also being on stage in front of all these people is so much fun.”
