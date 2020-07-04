We had all gotten under each other’s skin, had many disagreements and lamented the fact that we couldn’t see our usual friends, play in our usual playgrounds or take our usual summer trips.
We made the best of the situation and learned from our failures along the way. I feel as if we worked so hard to climb this mountain and we are now standing on the edge of a high cliff with a very long drop down. We were triumphant, but my kids were clamoring for something else. Maybe it was the lack of contact with friends and family, or maybe it was the lack of personal space, but we were all tired from the climb. Each of us needed something that reached our hearts and re-energized us from the inside.
I worked to find out how they learn, now, I was determined to find out how they flourish.
When my husband and I first got engaged, we received a very kind gift from a pastor; it was the book, “The Five Love Languages” by Gary Chapman. We read it together as sort of a personal pre-marriage marital counseling and learned a lot about how the two of us display and receive love and affection. It starts with a quiz, and continues by explaining how each of us communicate love in five main ways, one of which is our “primary language,” or the method of affection in which we feel most loved.
Well, fast-forward to three kids later, and I come across his spinoff book, “The Five Love Languages of Children.” In an interview, he said that after reading his first book, the main question that was asked of him was, how can I apply this to my children; thus, the reason for writing this book. This sparked me as the next step.
My middle child loves to hug. He cuddles like a champ, and loves it when you stroke his arms and belly while he falls asleep. He is always asking for someone to carry him. Sensibly, his primary love language, at least for now, is physical touch. For him, I decided to make evening story time sacred.
We began by allowing him to pick a book, climb onto the rocking chair with me, and read a story while I kiss his cheek and stroke his hair from behind. The first few nights we did this, he woke up the following morning going up to everyone and saying, “I love you!”
My oldest was the hardest. We asked him questions such as, “how do you know mommy and daddy love you?” or, “what can we do right now to make you super happy?” The answers always had to do with provision, “you always get me what I need,” or “let’s eat something.”
Was he in need of acts of service? It didn’t seem to make him blossom. I had to dig further, so I found a podcast episode in which Chapman is interviewed specifically on this subject. He suggested listening to what they ask for. My oldest asks us to play with him all the time. There it was; quality time. By saying more, “yes,” and less “not right now,” he flourished.
When it came time to go to the next level, we took it to the heart. We listened, and observed. I hope I never forget that.
