Looking into this new year, it’s hard to plan to do anything with the kids. You don’t know what things are going to be available or repeated from previous years; things that were canceled last year may be canceled again this year. I’ve found that this has given us an opportunity to explore and experience things that we have never done before and go places we haven’t been in a very long time. Yes, things may be canceled and closed, but that doesn’t mean that businesses haven’t been inventive in getting people to enjoy them.
One of the best examples of this was last month when we went to see the lights at the Houston Zoo. I had a doctor’s appointment in town, so my husband went on the internet looking for things to do. Before the pandemic, this was much easier to do since we would just find a family-friendly venue, have a great time, and I’d write about it when we got home. Now, you search for things to do online, and you’ll see a lot of “closed” or “available only by appointment” notifications.
One of the things my husband found was a light show that was put on by the Houston Zoo. You had to book tickets for your entire family for a specific time slot. It was a little unconventional, but it was totally worth it. We bundled up all of the kids and ourselves, and made our way to the entrance. It was evening, all the animals had been put up in their rooms, and the entire zoo was covered in lights and several displays. We got hot chocolate for the kids and walked around at our leisure, staying a safe distance from everyone else. This was really great fun for the kids, as they were able to walk over moving spotlights, under lit walkways, and through magical gardens with mechanical dragons. One display even had a mechanical puppet that was a friendly giraffe who spoke about what it was like to be a real giraffe. Even our baby enjoyed looking around and walking.
The highlight of our visit was the merry-go-round. We waited until the director wiped down each animal, went to pick our own, rode around and listened to the fun music, and strolled off when it came to the end. As I stood next to the horse with my oldest, it suddenly occurred to me that one day, they will not be so excited to ride a merry-go-round. The thrill of going around slowly on a mechanical horse won’t be so amazing as it was in that very moment. Even though we were only able to go on it once, the memory and the thrill were priceless. We all soaked up that moment, caught up in the delight of our children.
Even though this year may not look as planned and forecasted as we would like, I hope that this can be a time that we take to experience new things and take time to remember that no matter what we do, our children’s wonder and delight are all worth it.
