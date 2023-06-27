Plenty of snaps, cracks and pops will be heard in Victoria and Calhoun counties this July.
Crossroads residents can attend various nighttime fireworks shows between July 1 and 4.
Victoria
The Red, White and Boom show at Coleto Creek Park returns Tuesday after a burn ban canceled last summer's festivities. Chief Ranger Curtis Seiler said fireworks will light up the night sky for about 40 minutes, starting around 9 p.m.
"It's a good way to end a busy weekend," Seiler said. "There's going to be traffic on the lake. Campers will stay through the weekend. It will be packed."
Beginning at 7 p.m., the event will be free to the public. Park staff will be giving away some free koozies and glow sticks, Seiler said. Tailgaters can bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.
Seiler said park staffers launch the fireworks from a designated safe area in Victoria County. The firework purchases were funded by the owner of the Coleto Creek Power Plant, which is sponsoring the event.
Also in Victoria, the Miller July 4th Blastoff is set to take place from 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday at the community center on 2905 E. North St. The fireworks show begins at 9:30 p.m.
A car show and cornhole tournament will begin at 5 p.m., according to an event program. The celebration also features live music, with the Solis Brothers starting a set at 5:45 p.m. and Micky and the Motorcars taking the stage around 7:45 p.m.
Food vendors will be at the event. The Victoria Parks and Recreation Department said online that it does not want attendees to bring ice chests.
The event is sponsored by Victoria Parks and Recreation, Caterpillar, Miller Lite and Waste Management.
Port Lavaca
The sixth annual Star Spangled Bay Bash kicks off at 4 p.m. Monday at Bayfront Peninsula Park. The fireworks show will begin around 9:30 p.m., according to Tania French, special events coordinator for the city of Port Lavaca.
Those who make their way down to the park can enjoy funnel cakes from Trevino's, lemonade from Pucker Up Sips & More and Mike's Waterfront Wienies.
"People look forward to this event every year," French said. "It's a great time to tailgate and enjoy good music and fireworks."
DJ Les Evans will provide live music. The playlist can also be listened to on the radio, by visiting pltx.org/showapp. The website provides links to the Pyrocast app, which can be downloaded on the App Store and Google Play. Once on the Pyrocast app, listeners can enter the code K2GD to listen to the tunes from the park, French said.
The fireworks show will also be visible from Lighthouse Beach, French said.
Port O'Connor
The 52nd annual Port O'Connor Fireworks Show is scheduled to start around 9 p.m. at King Fisher Beach. The event includes food and craft vendors, according to the city.
"It's always great to see several fireworks in Calhoun County, all of which are on different days," French, the Port Lavaca events coordinator, said.