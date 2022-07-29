First English Lutheran Church wanted to reach out and connect with teens in a special way, so members of the church formed a committee to create an event just for young people.

The result is called The Link, and its first iteration is Aug. 19.

Keynote speaker will be Melvin Adams, former NCAA All-American basketball player, Harlem Globetrotter and Christian motivational speaker. Adams has spoken to more than 3 million students over the years.

Another special guest is magician Jim Monroe, who shares in his performance the journey of beating cancer and how faith sustained him.

Jennifer Hartman, who has been a member of the church since birth, explained the event is nondenominational and open to “all those interested in learning about Christ in their lives whether they have a church home or want to learn more about their own faith.”

“If you look up the word ‘link’, you can find many definitions,” Hartman said. “I like the definition that says ‘a relationship between two things or situations, especially where one thing affects the other.’"

She emphasized that to a Christian ‘link’ is the connection between an individual and God. “We definitely need and depend on this ‘link’ in our lives,” she added.

Amy Kirkpatrick-Hartman, who chairs the committee, said she thought The Link was a great name because “no matter the denomination or church affiliation, all are welcome at The Link.”

The free event is designed for seventh through 12th grade students. It will provide more than $3,000 in door prizes. Donations to the event have come from a wide range of local businesses and companies.

Food will be provided by Domino’s Pizza and Chick-fil-A.

Gift bags will be filled with items courtesy of DeTar Hospital, Citizens Medical Center and VCS Companies.

“This is a community effort,” Hartman said. “It is supported by people who believe faith is the link that will carry these young people into the future. We want to give them hope through the words of people like Melvin Adams and Jim Munroe while providing them with a place to share Christian fellowship, music and dreams.”

The event also has a bittersweet aspect. Hartman said they are dedicating The Link to Carrie Heldt Myers, who worked with the committee to bring the idea to fruition as its chair. Myers died last year at the age of 50. She was an integral part of the Victoria education community as a basketball coach at Stroman High School and St. Joseph’s High School.

"Carrie lived every day of her life in a way that embodied the things that were most important to her — her God, her family, and the ‘team’. … the ‘team’ was where she found her support and offered her support whether in sports, a church group, or any organization. She believed in hard work and always approached everything in life with a beautiful smile and selfless energy," Hartman said.

"She deeply believed in the purpose of The Link," Hartman added: "To provide a Christian-based venue for all youth to know God’s presence and trust in His support each day of their lives."

“To honor her we will share her link to faith through The Link’s Carrie Heldt Myers Scholarship,” Hartman said. “The first scholarships to one boy and one girl will be given at The Link event to help them further their education.”

The steering committee for the 2022 event includes Amy Kirkpatrick-Hartman, chair; Pastor Chip Reynolds; Skip Mozisek; Kelly Henke; Cody Bauman; Julie Thigpen; Bard Letsinger; Melissa Rivera; and Katie Green.