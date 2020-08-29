Football before COVID

Senior Colton Salas yells “I believe that we will win” into a megaphone as he leads the Victoria West student section in the cheer during a Friday night game against Corpus Christi Moody at Memorial Field.
ABOVE: Falls City cheerleaders sing the school alma-matter after the Beavers season ended by falling to the Mart Panthers 28-8 in a Class 2A, Division II state semifinal game at The Pfield in Pflugerville.
Ball boy Alex Estrada, a seventh-grader at Bay City Junior High, goes to give Layden Watley, a home-schooled fifth-grader, a high-five during a game between Cuero and Bay City on Friday evening in Bay City.
Football is king in Texas and everyone has been anxiously awaiting the start of this year’s season.Though some larger high school districts will have to wait a little bit longer than the smaller ones, this year’s season will look and feel much different due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Schools will be taking precautions outlined by the state, which includes limiting the number of spectators and maintaining social distancing and safety protocols.
In anticipation for the historically different visuals our team of photographers will produce of this year’s football season, we thought we would share some of our favorite images from last year.
Though this small collection is sprinkled with great action shots, we wanted to highlight the spirit of the fans, coaches and players in between the action.
Emree Weaver is the Chief Photographer at the Victoria Advocate. She can be reached at (361) 580-6584 or eweaver@vicad.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
I am a born and bred Texan hailing from Goliad, but have spent the past 10 years in Austin, Italy, Botswana and everywhere in between. I love having the opportunity to reconnect with my roots to tell important stories in the crossroads region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.