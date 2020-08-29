You are the owner of this article.
SPORTS

Football before COVID

Victoria West vs. Corpus Christi Moody Football
Senior Colton Salas yells “I believe that we will win” into a megaphone as he leads the Victoria West student section in the cheer during a Friday night game against Corpus Christi Moody at Memorial Field.

Football is king in Texas and everyone has been anxiously awaiting the start of this year’s season.Though some larger high school districts will have to wait a little bit longer than the smaller ones, this year’s season will look and feel much different due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Schools will be taking precautions outlined by the state, which includes limiting the number of spectators and maintaining social distancing and safety protocols.

In anticipation for the historically different visuals our team of photographers will produce of this year’s football season, we thought we would share some of our favorite images from last year.

Though this small collection is sprinkled with great action shots, we wanted to highlight the spirit of the fans, coaches and players in between the action.

Victoria East vs. Corpus Christi Moody Football
Victoria East running back Alan Jimenez looks at his coaches during a District 15-5A, Division I game against Corpus Christi Moody at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Falls City vs. Mart Football
ABOVE: Falls City cheerleaders sing the school alma-matter after the Beavers season ended by falling to the Mart Panthers 28-8 in a Class 2A, Division II state semifinal game at The Pfield in Pflugerville.
Industrial vs. Hallettsville Football
LEFT: Industrial fullback Blayne Moreland takes the field to kick off a District 13-4A, Division I game against Hallettsville in Vanderbilt on Friday.
Cuero vs. Bay City Football
Bay City players shake hands with the Cuero cheerleaders after the Gobblers defeated the Blackcats in the season-opening game Friday night.
Victoria East vs. Corpus Christi Moody Football
The Victoria East Titans shake hands with the Corpus Christi Moody Trojans after defeating them in a District 15-5A, Division I game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Ganado vs. Poth Football
Ganado head coach Brent Bennett hugs his children after the Indians defeated the Poth Pirates in a Class 3A, Division II regional round playoff game at Gobbler Stadium in Cuero on Friday.
Industrial vs. Columbus Football
Rusty Lonis holds his 3-year-old daughter, Sadie, during the Industrial alma mater before a Class 3A, Division I regional round against Columbus at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Victoria East vs. Corpus Christi Moody Football
The Victoria East Titans take the field to battle the Corpus Christi Moody Trojans in a District 15-5A, Division I game at Memorial Stadium.
Victoria West vs. Corpus Christi Moody Football
Victoria West running back Tyvon Hardrick jumps over a Corpus Christi Moody defender during the district 15-5A, division 1 opener at Memorial Stadium. West won 30-7.
Goliad vs. Refugio Football
The Refugio bobcat and Goliad tiger mascots high-five each other before the start of the game Friday at Tiger Stadium.
Goliad vs. Refugio Football
Refugio players listen to their coach speak after winning their game against Goliad Friday at Tiger Stadium.
Cuero vs. Bay City Football
Ball boy Alex Estrada, a seventh-grader at Bay City Junior High, goes to give Layden Watley, a home-schooled fifth-grader, a high-five during a game between Cuero and Bay City on Friday evening in Bay City.
Cuero vs. Bay City Football
Bay City Blackcat Trent Monroe and Cuero Gobbler Wyatt O'Connor pray together facing each other in the season opener game Friday evening.
Cuero vs. Yoakum Football
Hanna Garvin, 11, runs a Yoakum flag after the Bulldogs scored a touchdown during Friday night’s rivalry game against Cuero at Gobbler Stadium.
West vs. Corpus Christi King Football
Victoria West’s Tyvon Hardrick runs with the ball during Thursday’s District 15-5A, Division I game against Corpus Christi King at Memorial Stadium.
Victoria East vs. Corpus Christi Moody Football
Victoria East defensive back Lawrence Cavasos helps taks down a Corpus Christi Moody player during a District 15-5A, Division I game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Calhoun vs. Sharyland Football
Shelby Perez, member of the Calhoun Sandette Drill Team, stands during the national anthem before the Class 5A bi-district round of the playoffs against Sharyland at Sandcrab Stadium.
Industrial vs. Columbus Football
Industrial’s Matthew Davis blocks a field goal during Friday’s Class 3A, Division I regional round against Columbus at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Ganado vs. Poth Football
Ganado’s Louis Olvera celebrates with Ganado school board member Jamie Bures in a Class 3A, Division II regional round playoff game against Poth at Gobbler Stadium in Cuero on Friday.
Industrial vs. Columbus Football
Industrial coach Jamie Dixon stands with the Cobras after falling to Columbus after Friday’s Class 3A, Division I regional round at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Emree Weaver is the Chief Photographer at the Victoria Advocate. She can be reached at (361) 580-6584 or eweaver@vicad.com.

