A long-standing ritual for many people is to attend church on Sunday, then it’s off to brunch with the family. This Sunday (after brunch), music lovers have a chance to spend some extra time in the cool interior of the First Presbyterian Church to listen to selections of inspiring organ music.
It’s not a fundraiser, or celebrating a special day, rather the members of the Victoria Crossroads Chapter of the American Guild of Organists want to promote the beauty and rich history of organ music through a free concert for the public.
Marylynn Fletcher, professor emeritus at Victoria College, has a doctorate in musical arts from the University of Texas-Austin in piano. She will perform Sunday. Fletcher explained the group’s purpose is to “promote professionalism" and “the fact that organists are needed.”
“We're trying to encourage young keyboardists who are proficient as pianists to consider taking up organ,” she said, adding, “I'm supposed to be retired. I'm one of the few people in town who can play the organ who does not have a church job. So, I played three Sundays in May. I played three Sundays in June, and I will play three Sundays in July.”
Many local churches, especially those with traditional services, have an organ. They can be found in Methodist, Lutheran, Catholic, Baptist, Episcopal churches, and many more.
Fletcher began studying piano at a very young age. She attended the University of Evansville prep school, and by the time she was about 10 years old, her music teacher encouraged her to study organ as well, so they split her lessons between piano and organ. “They're different. They're very different,” she said.
Glenn Hunter’s doctorate in musical arts is also from UT-Austin, but his is in organ. “The real difference,” Fletcher said, “is the way we approach things.” Hunter will also perform in the concert Sunday. He is the musical director for the Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church.
Hunter told her, “Organists don't play octaves. Because that's what a coupler is for. You know, you can play one note on the organ, and you can get a lot depending on which stops you pull.”
Fletcher said the historical connection of organ music with faith and church services is not what most people expect. “Originally, they did not allow instrumental music in the churches because instrumental music was associated with dances and drinking and festivals, right? And so, it was considered, … a little bit of the rebel in there. You weren't supposed to do it. And then they got organs.” Organs were viewed as a way to help keep the priest and the congregation on pitch.”
Adding another bit of interesting history, Fletcher said when she was in Paris years ago and toured one of the enormous pipe organs in one of the big churches there, she was told that five people from the jail would be brought in to pump the bellows when it was played.
First Presbyterian Church’s organ is unusual. “It's the only church I know of that has antiphonal pipes.” That means there are pipes in the back as well as the front.
“The main pipe closet is hidden at First Presbyterian Church behind the altar, and you can't see any of it, … then up in the back balcony, on the back wall, there are also some pipes,” Fletcher said. It’s like having a stereo organ.
Fletcher said she is always excited to play an organ such as the one in First Presbyterian. “There are just so many options for which stops to use. At first it was a little overpowering. It was like ‘oh, man, it's like being a kid in the candy store. Which one do I choose? I can't have them all.’ But that gives you an option to make decisions … you can actually change some of the ways to set the music.”
With a piano, how hard you hit the keys determines how loud it is. On an organ, however, it's how many stops you pull, and which stops you use that determines how loud they are.
On Thursday, Fletcher received tips from Robert Wyatt, First Presbyterian’s choirmaster. Wyatt would normally join the group but is recovering from a rotator cuff injury and is still in a sling.
Because the large pipe organ is partly digital, he showed Fletcher the ins and outs of the computer settings to maintain an organist’s preferences. As confusing as it looked to an outsider, Fletcher had no difficulty finding the sounds, tones and “stops” she wanted.
Wyatt said the computer settings prevent one player from interfering with another’s performance. He explained that each note has a separate pipe and the pipes are pulled into sets called “ranks.” It is the ranks of pipes that determine the “voice” of the organ, Wyatt said.
Evidently, the expansiveness the ranks provide were a bit much for Fletcher at times. “There are too many choices,” she exclaimed, laughing.
