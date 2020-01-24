In 2018, 25% of the 160 women served by the Gabriel Project, an organization that protects the unborn through emotional, material and spiritual support of pregnant women and their families, lived in unstable housing.
In September, the nonprofit organization hired Stephanie Yeary Spears, a professional advancement director, to raise a minimum of $160,000 needed to open the Bethlehem Maternity Home, a stable place where expectant mothers can live while pregnant and for a time afterward.
An unstable housing situation might mean a pregnant woman is living in a hotel on the verge of being evicted. She might be sleeping on a couch belonging to a friend or relative who does not want her there. Or she might be living in her car, said Stacey Ontai, executive director of the Gabriel Project. Some women might be living in abusive relationships and others might have several children. Sometimes, whole families, husbands included, are in these situations, but most often, the pregnant women are single.
In 1999, when Barbara McCain-Williams moved back to Victoria, her hometown, she recognized a need for support of expectant mothers because she had worked previously with the Annunciation Maternity Home in Georgetown.
“God laid it all out for us,” McCain-Williams said.
As a recent convert to Catholicism at that time, she approached Emily Yeary, a member of her parish, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, for help navigating the process of starting a nonprofit with backing from the Catholic Diocese of Victoria. Yeary appreciated the need for such an organization in the community, and the two women approached the Rev. Celestino Say, then the pastor of their church.
“The diocese really got it (Gabriel Project) off the ground, but at our meeting the other night, we were talking about how we really want to pull in from the other faiths to bring them in,” Spears said. “There are so many pro-life people, and that transcends all the different faiths. So we really do want to reach out. We don’t want people to think it’s just a Catholic ministry because it’s really not with the 501(c)(3) we’ve made it.”
In 2002, the women started the Gabriel Project, which they patterned after the national organization with the same name and aspects of the Annunciation Maternity Home. The nonprofit organization, now called the Gabriel Project of the Crossroads, serves eight counties in the diocese – Victoria, Wharton, Matagorda, Lavaca, Jackson, Calhoun, DeWitt and Goliad. In 2019, 180 pregnant women throughout the area were served.
“We made our first pitch at Our Lady of Lourdes and went to every other parish in the diocese just telling them we were there,” Yeary said. “We set up our table at the back of the churches with our models of preborn babies.”
Although the two women struggled at first, the support always came.
“We knew we had the right support because things just appeared when we needed them,” Yeary said.
When the bank account dwindled to $3, a $300 donation came in, Yeary continued. When a mother called needing preemie diapers for her baby, someone walked through the door with a crate of preemie diapers.
“All of those things were signs to us that we were just the hands and feet,” Yeary said. “This wasn’t our work – it was God’s work, and we were just His hands and feet because He gave us whatever we needed.”
In 2018, the volunteer-run organization led by Ontai began pushing for an expansion of the ministry to include the home for pregnant women living in unstable housing conditions.
Establishing a home for pregnant mothers, like the Annunciation Maternity Home, under the umbrella of the Gabriel Project will bring McCain-Williams’ original vision to fruition.
“We always knew there was definitely a need, and we want to help them help themselves, get them established and get them ready where they can go out into the world and be self-sufficient,” McCain-Williams said.
The Bethlehem Maternity Home does not intend to reinvent the wheel. Annunciation Maternity Home, which started with similar funding and now has a $1 million annual budget, will serve as a mentor to the organization, McCain-Williams said.
In 2018, 40 pregnant women needed somewhere to be pregnant in peace and comfort, Spears said.
“And we’re not looking for a place like a shelter, we want it to be a home where they can be comfortable,” Spears said. “We want to make it feel like it’s their space, and they are welcome and just have a place to bring that little baby into the world.”
The home will provide classes in parenting, life skills, budgeting, nutrition and safety, Spears said.
“We want to give them a hand up to make a good life for themselves and their babies,” she continued.
So far, $83,500 has been raised to make the home a reality.
“Right now, we are focusing on rounding up a grassroots support system. We want to find people who are passionate about the sanctity of life and get them involved in rounding up their friends who are like-minded to help raise the funds,” Spears said.
Spears intends to call on board members and others already involved in the organization to invite their peers to an intimate social gathering and presentation. From there, they hope to gain Circle of Life donors who will invite more peers to the main fundraiser in September.
“Ultimately, we are trying to get more people to help,” Spears said.
In the meantime, the Gabriel Project will continue to offer services to pregnant women who are emotionally and financially distressed.
One of the services offered is a volunteer-manned, 24-hour hotline for pregnant women in crisis. The women are typically age 20 to 30, but some are younger and some older, Ontai said. They often seek help five to six months before their babies are due, and the organization continues supporting them two months after delivery. In addition to education provided by the volunteer director of education, Gilda Miller, a retired Citizens Medical Center NICU nurse and newborn nursery manager, the organization provides material goods for expectant mothers.
“We are not trying to enable them by giving them everything and doing everything for them,” Ontai said.
The organization assigns an angel, or mentor, to each pregnant woman who assesses her background and needs and visits her twice a month. Each woman receives a $20 mother bag with products she will need at the hospital and a $70 baby bag filled with items such as a blanket, bib, grooming kit, thermometer, and other necessities the baby will need. Pack and Play portable cribs, car seats and baby boxes are other items that might be dispensed. All of the items are free to the women and funded by grants, donations and fundraisers.
The Gabriel Project has about 30 active and 75 total volunteers throughout the Crossroads. Eleven of the active members are angels who mentor two and sometimes three pregnant women at a time.
“That’s the really special volunteer for us. It has to be a special person who can be loving and nonjudgmental,” Ontai said. “It’s an intense thing … so it’s hard to be an angel, and we need more angels at this time because we are growing.”
