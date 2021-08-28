Ganado woman uses her therapy dogs for those in need

GANADO — On a humid Friday evening, Gail McDonald released her three Labrador retrievers and pit bull onto her 15-acre property.
It’s their “day off,” which involves chasing a tennis ball, taking a dip in the pool and waltzing around the field with three of the family’s Texas longhorns lounging around in the grass nearby.
Of the four dogs, McDonald utilizes two of them, Charlie and Dakota, as certified therapy dogs to bring comfort to those in need in the Crossroads.
For McDonald, taking her dogs to help others in the community allows her to share her deep love for dogs with others.
“When you go into a nursing home or a hospital, and your dog is sitting there with a resident and that resident is smiling, no longer feeling pain or sadness for that short amount of time, it’s all worth it — every bit of it,” McDonald said.
Working with therapy dogs, however, was never on McDonald’s mind until she met Dozer, a 220-pound English mastiff. A decade ago, Dozer captured her heart and ignited her love for therapy dogs.
“We ran into a young lady in a wheelchair, and he would not leave her side,” she said. “He allowed her to pet him all over and do whatever she wanted to do.”
Dozer’s calm and affectionate demeanor led to McDonald taking him in and training him to become a therapy dog. And after six weeks, Dozer was officially certified through the Alliance of Therapy Dogs.
To become a therapy dog, basic obedience is a must, and dogs must go through rigorous tests each week, McDonald said.
A common misconception is that service and therapy dogs are one and the same. However, McDonald said that service dogs are trained for more specific tasks — such as working with a person with a disability, assisting someone who is visually impaired and alerting a person if their blood sugar drops, among others. Another distinction, she said, is a service dog has a greater range of areas where it can go with its handler.
“A therapy dog is just trained to provide affection and comfort for people in nursing homes, hospitals. We even go to disaster areas,” McDonald said.
With Dozer by her side, the duo went to nursing homes, making their rounds to pay visits to the residents. Word-of-mouth of a massive therapy dog began to spread throughout Ganado, eventually establishing “Dozer Days” in the nursing home when the English mastiff would make weekly visits.
Dozer died in 2015, but McDonald said he left behind a new pathway for helping others.
Currently, with Charlie and Dakota by her side, the trio makes trips around the areas where they are needed.
Charlie, a red Labrador retriever, has been with McDonald since he was 10 months old, now weighing in at 110 pounds. He was certified as a therapy dog in 2017.
“He’s 110 pounds of just lovable, typical Labrador,” McDonald said. “Crazy about tennis balls, playing catch and birds.”
Dakota, a pit bull rescue, came into McDonald’s life about six years ago after she was found wandering around the streets.
“I took her in and got her healthy. She was skin and bones and had every parasite known to dogs,” McDonald said. “I was actually going to just get her healthy and adopt her out but she ended up staying forever, and I fell in love with her.”
One of the reasons McDonald got Dakota certified as a therapy dog is because of the stigma that is attached to pit bulls, she said.
“She’s just my big baby hippo,” McDonald said. “Because she’s a girl, too, I polish her nails and paint them pink and put pearls on her.”
One of the first assignments for the three was at the Jackson County Library in Edna for the Paws to Read program, where Charlie and Dakota nuzzled up next to a child who was practicing reading aloud.
“It allows the child to read out loud and not be judged on how their reading level is,” McDonald said. “If they can’t read a word, the dog doesn’t care if they’re not reading perfectly.”
Currently, McDonald and her therapy dogs haven’t been able to get into nursing homes or hospitals because of COVID-19.
“It’s not fair if I’m able to be allowed to go in and visit residents when their own family members can’t go in and visit,” McDonald said. “So we have stopped doing that, but hopefully we’ll be able to start that back up soon.”
As a sworn animal lover, McDonald said she has always been a dog person after seeing her parents raise dogs since she was a child.
Growing up in San Antonio, her parents raised Samoyed huskies, showed dogs and raised them for years. Over time, she slowly learned more about dog grooming and the health care that comes with owning a dog.
“I was just raised around dogs all my life,” McDonald said.
Out on her property, McDonald also has three longhorns, two horses and a pair of Labradors — one one yellow and one chocolate.
As Charlie runs around with the two other Labradors across her front lawn fetching a tennis ball, Dakota, the lone pit bull, lounges in the background to take in the sight.
A smile flashes across McDonald’s face as she watches Dakota and Charlie cool off in the pool after the game of catch. As a frog hops across the pavement of her driveway, McDonald offers an ethos of how she lives her life:
“Everything deserves life, it might not be something that we like such as bugs or snakes or things of that nature,” McDonald said. “But just because we don’t like it doesn’t mean we have the right to kill it — everything has the right to life.”
