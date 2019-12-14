Wafts of warm cinnamon sugar danced through the air alongside Christmas music as people decorated themed trees for the Goliad Christmas Tree Project.
The Goliad Christmas Tree Project was started by Goliad Main Street Director Keli Miller, who partnered with the Goliad Historical Commission to bring this event to the community in 2017.
Miller highlighted the success of the first event she brought to Goliad, which won an award for Best Promotional Event in the State of Texas through the Texas Downtown Association in 2018.
The Christmas Trees are sponsored by local businesses and organizations that cover the cost of each tree. They are then partnered with other organizations, groups and students who come in to decorate using whatever theme they want.
“It’s really neat when the students do it because they tend to make their own ornaments and get very, very creative,” Miller said.
The decorated trees stay on display for two weeks through Christmas in Goliad and Market Days. Then, they are donated to local families who were nominated by people from the community.
“I think it’s really neat because we get to bring in all ages. It’s neat for them to get to come in and decorate their tree, but it’s also teaching them about giving back to the community,” Miller said. “It’s always really sweet when we get to deliver the trees because these families are so grateful. Most of them don’t have a tree that year, they aren’t even thinking about that, and it’s a very special project that brings everyone together. It’s just a beautiful thing.”
One of the trees this year was sponsored by Commercial Street Bar and decorated by NTEX Construction. NTEX Construction is a family-owned business run by a father and two sons of the Pedeville family in Goliad.
“In a small town, there are little things like this that everyone comes to,” said co-owner Corey Pedeville. “A lot of people don’t take the time for the smaller stuff, and this is important to us to do that, to be able to be a part of the community.”
Pedeville has two sons, Jase and Logan, who helped his wife, Erica, decorate their tree with a Grinch theme. He hopes to carry on this tradition with his family and continue giving back to the Goliad community.
“We hope to one day pass the company down to my boys so hopefully in 30 years they’re decorating trees for NTEX Construction as well; that’s our goal,” Pedeville said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.