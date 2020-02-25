Growing up, I remember my family’s collection of cookbooks rose to two volumes. The first one was the ubiquitous Betty Crocker cookbook. Those of a certain age will remember this cookbook as the one with a red gingham cover. I was told by my mother that this was a gift given to her as a wedding present. It was in pristine condition. I am not sure that it was ever opened. I never saw it used.
The other cookbook was a gift given to my father as an honorarium for giving a speech, in the early ’50s in Talladega, Ala. It was a cookbook of Southern recipes from the Purefoy Hotel. My dad used one recipe in this cookbook. The page containing this recipe was splattered with catsup and Worcestershire sauce. It was a recipe for a barbeque sauce that was so tart that it was inedible to me. My dad thought it was sublime.
I’m not sure why I developed my love for cookbooks. I don’t know how many I have because I don’t think I can count that high. I don’t use the recipes, although I have read every one of them. For me, recipes are the seeds from which great dishes grow.
In my opinion, the steps needed for a novice to become a good cook are not difficult at all. And the steps needed for a good cook to become a great cook are equally attainable. Similarly, it takes very little effort to turn a good dish into a great dish. A little understanding of the why’s, how’s, when’s, and what’s of cooking is all that is needed.
Why do we blanch certain vegetables and not others?
How do you know when something is done? How do you know if you are cooking something too fast or too slow?
When do you add certain ingredients during the cooking process to maximize their flavors?
What herbs complement each other and which herbs compete with each other?
Recipes can help to answer some of these questions, but the answers are incomplete. What is needed is a fundamental understanding of the elements essential for good cooking.
You may be thinking, “That’s easy for you to say. I don’t have a clue how to even begin to get a fundamental understanding of the elements essential for good cooking.” I learned to cook by hanging around some very good cooks who introduced me to cooks they had learned from. I picked up techniques and ideas over the years, and I’ve tried to pass them on whenever someone showed an interest. I never put my hands on a book that clearly demonstrated a path to learning the essential fundamentals of cooking.
A couple of months ago, Janey and Melvin Lack gave me a cookbook titled “Salt Fat Acid Heat” by Samin Nosrat. What a gift. Inside the pages of this book are tips and techniques that have taken me literally decades to learn, and I’m still learning. In clear approachable language, Nosrat explains the effect of each of the essential elements on dishes you prepare. Understanding the principles explained in this book will give you the knowledge to turn your good dishes into great dishes.
This is not some boring textbook full of chemistry and pedantries. It is not a book that is wall to wall recipes, although in the second half of the book, there are some really good ones. I have adapted one of those recipes and included one at the end of this column. I am not inclined to write book reviews, and I am not in any way being paid for recommending this read.
But recommend it, I do. For anyone who is just learning to cook or for someone who is already accomplished in the kitchen, this book is a must.
If you are a cook that feels compelled to follow recipes to the letter, this book will provide you the knowledge and the courage to free yourself from constraints of a recipe. This book provides the reader with the information necessary to create and/or embellish dishes you may already prepare.
You are encouraged to use the recipes like training wheels when we first learned to ride a bike. The recipes give you somewhere to start and some level of confidence, but soon you will be flying on your own.
