During the heat of the summer, standing in front of a hot stove preparing a meal is not very appealing. From start to finish, from chopping to plating, I usually spend less than 30 minutes, often around 15 minutes, preparing our dinner.
There are thousands of dishes that can be prepared in this timeframe. In fact, many cookbooks have been written with this in mind.
Shrimp is a “go to” protein for this kind of cooking. While shrimp is easy to cook, frequently you find shrimp that is rubbery, watery and tasteless. This is caused by a variety of factors from the shrimp itself to the preparation technique. Certainly, these factors are easy to avoid and correct.
Shrimp is incredibly perishable. Thawed shrimp degrade in a matter of hours. To combat this, chemicals are added that help the shrimp maintain their moisture at the expense of the texture in the cooked product. I am generally not keen on eating extra chemicals, whose names I have some difficulty pronouncing.
I always buy frozen, shell on, head off shrimp. Shrimp are frozen either in a block or are individually quick frozen (IQF). Given a choice, I go for the IQF shrimp. They have been frozen within minutes of being caught and they can be thawed in minutes. Almost all grocery stores receive their shrimp frozen, and they are thawed on site. While this is done safely, we suspect, we have no idea how long the shrimp have been thawed. When buying bags of IQF shrimp, look carefully for signs of freezer burn. This means that the shrimp have been partially thawed at some time and then frozen again.
The best way to thaw IQF shrimp is under cold running water. If you do not want to run water until the shrimp have thawed, the second-best method is thawing the shrimp in a bowl of cold water. This method just takes twice as long as the running water method.
Should you devein or not? I always devein, although I never judge those who chose not to. I am not keen on eating excrement or the grittiness of sand that is often found in the digestive tract.
Should you buy with the heads on or off? Unless I buy the shrimp alive, I buy with the heads removed. The heads contain an enzyme that can cause an off flavor if the shrimp are not exceptionally fresh. If you are inclined to buy shrimp with the head on, look for dark spots on the head. The shrimp may not be bad, but they are not as fresh as they could be.
Should you cook with the shells on the shrimp or off? For grilling, broiling or baking, you would want to cook with the shells on. The shells provide a small level of protection, and they impart an additional layer of flavor. When I poach shrimp, stir fry, or other stove top preparations I generally remove the shells, but I save them for the additional flavor the shells impart.
Whether you cook the shrimp with the shell on or off, shrimp do benefit from a short brine. For one pound of shrimp use enough water to cover and add a tablespoon of salt and about one quarter teaspoon of baking soda. The shrimp should be brined for as little as 15 minutes but no more than an hour. If you plan to grill or broil the shrimp, add a couple of tablespoons of sugar to the brine. The sugar will help the shrimp achieve that caramelized, smoky texture we crave.
Louise loves a great shrimp cocktail. Many of you probably love colossal, perfectly cooked shrimp served with a cocktail sauce that is a little heavy on the horseradish. There is no standard for the terms colossal, jumbo and large. If you want to make sure you are getting what you are paying for, purchase U10 shrimp. This means that it takes less than 10 shrimp to make a pound.
U10 shrimp are on the pricey side so you do not want your shrimp to be overcooked or undercooked. For perfectly cooked shrimp, you can sous vide them at 170 degrees. Not everyone has a sous vide machine so here is a great alternative. Add the shrimp to a sauce pan with enough cold water to cover them. Turn the stove on to medium and monitor the water temperature. When the temperature reaches 170 the shrimp are done. Remove from heat and drench the shrimp in cold water to stop the cooking.
Included with this column is a recipe for shrimp poached in oil with garlic. I could use a few thousand additional words to go over many delicious ways to prepare this favorite seafood in America. I feel another column coming.