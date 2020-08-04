George R.R. Martin, in his novel, “A Storm of Swords,” wrote, “She loved the sea. She liked the sharp, salty smell of the air, and the vastness of the horizons bounded only by a vault of azure sky above. It made her feel small, but free as well.”
Although this was not written specifically about me, it certainly could have been. I have always said that when you have troubles, go to the beach because no matter what you are facing it will seem small in comparison. Last week, the biggest problem I was facing was getting out of town ahead of Hurricane Hanna. To that end, I headed out on Thursday instead of Friday, as was my original plan, and started my little vacation in sunny St. Augustine, Fla., a day early. I love Florida and was looking very forward to meeting a group of friends, some old and some new, and spending some long, sun-filled days boat riding, sightseeing, eating and seashell hunting.
We all stayed at the absolutely fabulous, four-diamond Casa Monica Resort. When Harriet Beecher Stowe said of St Augustine, “It is as if some little Spanish town had broken loose floated over here, and got stranded on a sandbar,” she could have been talking about the Casa Monica just as easily as St Augustine; and because the grand hotel opened on New Year’s Day in 1888, it is entirely possible she could have been. Franklin Smith opened the grand dame and promptly sold it to Henry Flagler, co-founder of Standard Oil, from whom he originally bought the parcel of land on which the hotel was built. Flagler changed the name from the Casa Monica to the Cordova and the property flourished as a luxury seaside resort until the great stock market crash. Cordova officially closed its doors in 1932. The stately building remained vacant until 1962 when St. Johns County purchased it for $250,000 and then converted it to the county courthouse. It stayed in service as such until the late 1970s. Then, in the early 1990s, hotel magnate Richard Kessler purchased the property, restored it to its original glory and reopened it in 1999, again, as the Casa Monica. The hotel is purported to be one of the seven most haunted hotels in the United States, with the fourth floor being the epicenter of the paranormal activity. As luck would have it, I stayed on the fourth floor, and I am happy to report that I experienced an absolutely exceptional and normal stay. St. Augustine is the oldest city in America and is filled with all the old-world charm, fabulous food, friendly people and history you would expect. I highly recommend visiting if you get the chance, and if you do, the only place to stay is the historic Casa Monica.
As I happily whiled away five days in the sun and on the sand in the Sunshine State, the sage words of the actual Saint Augustine were at the forefront of my mind, “Take care of your body as if you were going to live forever; and take care of your soul as if you were going to die tomorrow.” A little rest and relaxation was just what the doctor ordered to take care of my soul and a little sip of sunshine called “Goombay Smash.”
The Smash, which originated in the Bahamas, was served everywhere from the plush Cobalt Lounge at the Casa Monica to the quaint, boat-up restaurants that lined the waterways. A sip of this sunshine in a glass will transport you right to the sandy shores of Florida.
