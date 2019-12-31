Avoid the bad luck foods on New Year's Day

Happy New Year!
It amazes me how fast the last decade has passed. I hope we all look forward to the beginning of this new decade with high expectations for health, happiness, prosperity, gratitude and charity. It’s a time for New Year’s resolutions. I tend to make grandiose, seemingly impossible resolutions. When I break them, as I inevitably do, I don’t feel guilty because, hey, they were impossible anyway.
We all want to begin the year with a good start. That’s why there are so many foods that we tend to eat on New Year’s Day that purportedly bring us good luck. We eat cabbage, black-eyed peas, carrots, lentils and pork all in the hope that the fates will favorably shine down on us.
These good luck foods are well known, especially in the South. But have you ever thought about foods that you should avoid on New Year’s Day? Foods that just might be bad luck and lead you to a reversal in fortune.
Superstitions being what they are, I make no claim about whether the following foods and traditions are bad luck. What the heck, you only need to avoid them for one day, and you should be eating the good luck foods anyway.
Don’t eat lobsters on New Year’s Day. You might be tempted to splurge on New Year’s Day, and there are few other foods that deserve the word “splurge” more than lobster. Lobsters, however, swim backward and some think that eating them on New Year’s Day can lead to setbacks. So, let these crustaceans live another day and eat them Jan. 2.
Don’t eat anything with wings. Any other day poultry is a good choice, just not on New Year’s Day. Good luck is an elusive thing, and wings can help good luck just fly away.
It’s doubly important not to eat chicken on New Year’s Day. Not only do chickens have wings, which as you have learned, can make your good luck fly away, they also eat by scratching backward. This scratching backward can mean a couple of bad things for you. First, it can destine you to live in the past for the coming year. This is never a good thing. Or it can mean that you will have to scratch to get by.
Don’t eat anything that’s white. This goes for tofu, eggs, cauliflower and white cheeses. It seems for the Chinese, white is a very bad color that symbolizes death. We want a happy new year, and death in no way fits into that equation.
Don’t eat bread with a hole in it. You have decided that the prohibition of eating anything white is a bunch of hooey, and who can stay away from bread anyway. You have this beautiful loaf of artisanal bread, and when you slice into it, you find a large hole. Don’t eat it. It is believed that the hole represents a coffin and for someone close to you this portends imminent death.
Don’t give parsley as a gift. I’m not sure why this is so or why this admonition began around 1600. I’ve never thought about giving parsley as a gift. Frankly, if I did, I think my friends would think I’m weird.
In the same vein, don’t sniff your basil. This comes with a real dire cause and effect. It is said that if you sniff your basil, a scorpion will bury in your brain. I don’t believe this superstition applies to Italians. I always sniff my basil, and I don’t think I have any scorpions in my brain. To be safe, though, I won’t sniff basil on New Year’s Day.
Don’t add milk to your tea before you add sugar. This superstition has real meaning for those ladies looking for a mate. According to British tradition, if a lady adds milk to her tea before adding sugar, she is destined to be an old maid. This seems like a pretty draconian punishment for such a small transgression. I wonder if it applies to coffee also.
Don’t cut your noodles. Some believe that if you cut your noodles, you will be cutting your life short. So if you have a tradition of eating noodles on New Year’s Day, by all means, slurp away – just don’t cut them.
Finally, don’t eat everything on your plate. It is believed that if you leave just a little on your plate your year will be filled with plenty. It’s probably also a good way to begin that resolution about losing weight.
All in all, it seems pretty easy to avoid the things that some believe to be bad luck on New Year’s Day. I tend to think that our beliefs and actions go a lot further to give us either good luck or bad luck than any of the superstitions that are around.
With all these things you shouldn’t eat or things you shouldn’t do on New Year’s Day, I struggle with giving you a recipe. I don’t want to give you anything that could remotely cause you bad luck. So, I am going to give you a recipe that Louise fixes every new year that I absolutely love. You’ve got to try these orange coconut balls. They will for sure give you good luck in the coming year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.