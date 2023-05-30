Hot weather seems to significantly affect my eating choices. Heavy dishes become less attractive and lighter, quicker dishes are often on my menus. Main course salads are a great option when the last thing you want to do is stand in front of a hot stove after you have just come inside from the heat.
Today there are so many choices for main course salads. You can go greens-based, grain-based, or pasta-based. You can use your favorite meats, or you can go meatless. Today we will look at a few options that you may want to try.
Unlike many dishes discussed in these columns, main course salads do not seem to have their origins in the far distant past. Main course salads became popular in the 1960s and 1970s.
Many of you may remember when taco salads were all the rage. Did you know though that the taco salad was born in Texas? Elmer Doolin founded Fritos and based his corporate offices in Dallas. He liked to dabble with food and some of his culinary creations were outlandish, like his dish that combined Fritos and Jell-O, this dish, and some others, never gained popularity. He did create a dish called the Tacup, which was short for taco cup, that became a homerun. The Tacup was a small teacup-sized bowl made of Fritos which he filled with beans, taco meat, sour cream and cheese. These were served in the corporation’s restaurant and the Tacup became wildly popular. It was not long before someone decided to super-size it, use a fried tortillan bowl instead of Fritos, and the Taco Salad was born.
What was not to like? You ate everything, including the bowl. Soon every restaurant was serving their version of the taco salad. Home cooks, not to be left out, got into the act also. I bet some of you have hidden away in your cabinets one to those fry baskets, it was actually two fry baskets, one that fit inside of the other, that would form the perfect taco bowl.
In the almost 60 years since the birth of the Taco Salad, the number and variety of main course salads have exploded.
Here is an idea for a ginger miso slaw with grilled chicken. It can be on the table in less than 30 minutes. Begin by making the dressing by combining a tablespoon each of finely grated ginger and miso paste, a couple of cloves of smashed garlic, a teaspoon each of Chinese chile-garlic sauce, brown sugar, and sesame oil and 2 teaspoons of fresh lime juice. Light your grill and as it is coming up to temperature, take a pound of boneless skinless chicken thighs and score them about ¼ inch deep. Take a couple of tablespoons of the dressing and combine with two tablespoons of vegetable oil and rub the mixture over the thighs. Grill the thighs until they are done and once they have cooled, slice the thighs into thin strips.
While the chicken grills, blanch ¼ pound of snow peas for about a minute and then stop the cooking by adding the snow peas to an ice bath. Remove and dry the snow peas, and slice them length-wise. Add the chicken, snow peas, a couple of thinly sliced scallions, and a bag of Cole slaw mix to a large bowl. Combine about two tablespoons of the dressing with a couple of tablespoons of vegetable oil and toss with the salad. Serve at room temperature or chilled.
Here is another idea that can also be on the table in less than 30 minutes. It is a grilled pork tenderloin with grilled peaches with a balsamic glaze served over arugula with goat cheese crumbles. While your grill is coming to temperature, make the glaze. Combine ½ cup of chicken stock, 1/3 cup balsamic vinegar, about two tablespoons of maple syrup, and a teaspoon of cornstarch. In a small saucepan bring to a boil and let it thicken slightly. Take about half of the sauce and baste the tenderloin several times as it cooks to 140 degrees. Remove the tenderloin to rest for a few minutes and grill three peaches that have been halved and the pits removed. Slice the tenderloin and peaches and arrange on a bed of arugula or your favorite salad greens. Top with some goat cheese crumbles and drizzle the remaining sauce on top.
There is something about grilled fruit that adds just the right touch for a summer main course salad. Included is a recipe for a grilled chicken salad with grilled pineapple and almonds. This dish can also be made with your favorite fish. I hope you try some of these ideas, or better yet, develop some of your own. Who knows? You might create the next Taco Salad.