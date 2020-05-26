Good nutrition is essential to having a strong immune system, which may help protect from seasonal illness and other health problems. No single food or supplement can prevent illness but you can help boost your immune system by including these nutrients in your everyday diet.
Protein is important for healing and recovery. Aim to eat a variety of protein foods including seafood, beef, poultry, eggs, beans and peas, Greek yogurt, cottage cheese and unsalted nuts.
Vitamin A helps protect against infections by keeping skin and tissues in the mouth, stomach, intestines, and respiratory system healthy. Foods that are high in vitamin A include sweet potatoes, carrots, broccoli, spinach, red bell pepper, eggs, or foods labeled “vitamin A fortified,” such as milk or some cereals.
Vitamin C is a common nutrient that is easily found in fruits and vegetables. Vitamin C stimulates the formation of antibodies. Consume more sources of this immune-boosting vitamin by choosing citrus fruits such as oranges and tangerines, grapefruit, papaya, berries, or tomatoes.
Vitamin E functions as an antioxidant. Include vitamin E in your diet with fortified cereals, sunflower seeds, almonds, hazelnuts, and peanut or almond butter.
Zinc is especially important in helping wounds heal. Zinc is found in beef, chicken, seafood, milk, whole grain products, beans, seeds and nuts.
Probiotics are “good” bacteria that promote health. They can be found in cultured dairy products such as Greek yogurt and in fermented foods.
Other nutrients, including vitamin B6, B12, copper, folate, selenium and iron also support the immune system.
Food is the preferred method to obtain these nutrients, so it’s best to discuss with your health care provider or a registered dietitian before taking any supplements.
To help your immune system stay healthy all year long, focus on creating quality, balanced meals, adequate sleep, and managing stress.
Aim for five to seven servings of vegetables and fruits daily and include the above listed immune-boosting foods.
Remember that good hygiene and proper hand-washing help prevent the spread of germs. Always wash produce before eating or using in recipes.
Find healthy ways to cope with stress, such as meditation or listening to music. Exercise is a great way to manage stress and may help reduce the risk of chronic diseases.
Lack of sleep can also weaken the immune system. Adults should aim to get seven to nine hours each day, while children need eight to 14 hours, depending on their age.
No one food or supplement can prevent illness. Do your part to boost your immune system with good nutrition.
