In his 1982 hit "A Fire I Can't Put Out" George Strait croons "I'm finding out how hot an old flame can burn. You're a feeling I haven't forgot, the love I can't unlearn. You've become a memory I can't live without. You'll always be a fire I can't put out."
This love song also seems like the perfect tribute to the historic theater in downtown Edna. Unfortunately a fire did put out the theater's neon lights. But there is a plan in the works to not just light it back up but to also return this stunning building into the bustling community hub it once was. To kick off the fundraising efforts that will bring this big dream to fruition, the Arts Council is hosting a Cinco de Mayo fundraiser.
Cinco de Mayo is celebrated each year on May 5 and commemorates Mexico's seemingly impossible defeat of France in the Battle of Puebla in 1862. Interestingly enough Cinco de Mayo has a connection to our area via General Ignacio Zaragoza. Zaragoza was born in what is now the city of Goliad which, at the time, was the Mexican village of Bahía del Espíritu Santo.
A reconstruction of Zaragoza's birthplace as well as a statue to the General himself, a gift from the citizens of the town of Puebla Mexico, are housed at the Presidio LaBahia just outside of Goliad.
After this year there will be another great local connection by way of a night of mariachis, margaritas and merriment hosted by the Texana Arts Council at The Evermore just outside of Edna. In addition to elevated Mexican cuisine catered by the immensely talented James Foote of Cicada Catering, there will be tequila tasting, commemorative glasses, a uniquely curated live auction and a drawing for an all inclusive trip to see George Strait and Chris Stapleton this summer in cool Colorado.
All the proceeds from the event and the raffle will be used to restore the theater to its place as a home for the arts, providing education, entertainment and enrichment opportunities for not only Jackson County, but also the entire Gulf Coast. If you would like to get in on the fun follow the link provided below to buy event tickets, raffle tickets or to donate.
Public art is a powerful part of what makes us a community. Art unites and visually delights us as humans. Although it is generally privately funded, public art creates a space that all can enjoy. The Texana Arts Council has been committed to bringing unique experiences and the arts to Jackson County for quite some time. The branding wall mural in downtown Edna is a beautiful tribute to the rich ranching heritage of Jackson County presented in a way that is a feast for eyes, an asset to the city and serves not only as shining example of the council's commitment to the county but also a visual reminder of their ability to get big things done. I am looking forward to years of sharing the amazing events with you from the new improved theater space.
The menu for Cinco de Mayo is truly spectacular. At a recent meeting we were able to enjoy a special preview tasting and, in usual Katherine fashion, I absolutely can not wait for the party. Such was my excitement that I made these Shrimp Tostadas to further whet my appetite. They are quick, tasty and not nearly as good as the ones that will be served on May 5. I can't wait to see you there, OLE!
To order tickets: givebutter.com/05May2023?fbclid=IwAR0ELk1piDCyFiZYHUie3bSwXUsIo83sTPRu-xrfZnhVScGVnyOsrDR4gsM&fs=e&s=cl