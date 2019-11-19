Chicken soup is good for what ails you

About six weeks before winter officially begins, we had our first two days of freezing temperatures. Louise started to get sniffles, which developed into a full-blown cold. She was miserable.
The weather was miserable.
There was only one thing to do – make her chicken noodle soup. It needed to be steaming hot, with a deeply flavored broth, nice sized shreds of chicken and tender egg noodles. Chicken noodle soup is just good for the soul and good for what ails you.
I know that some people shy away from making soup at home because they find making stock too time-consuming. The chicken soup I made was completed, from start to finish, in less than an hour. I cheated and used low-sodium chicken broth.
I make all my soups in a large enamel-coated cast-iron lidded pot. In fact, I use this for preparing stocks, soups, stews and braises. This is an absolute kitchen essential in my estimation. This type of pot transfers heat evenly across the bottom so there are no hot spots. There is even heating up the sides, and the top is heavy enough to provide a tight seal. I use a Staub, and I have never found a better overall pot.
There are, however, a few other good pots of this type. There are also a number of inferior look-alikes. Believe me if you do a side-by-side test you will quickly find there is no comparison. It performs equally well on stove top and in the oven.
You may get a little sticker shock when you price one but remember this is a purchase that will last generations.
Start with two or three pounds of bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs. Film the bottom of the pot with about a tablespoon of canola oil. Over medium-high heat, put the thighs in, skin side down and cook until the skin is a deep golden brown. This only takes three or four minutes. Remove the chicken from the pan. Remove the skin and discard. Also discard all but about 2 tablespoons of drippings from the pot.
Over medium-high heat, soften a medium onion, cut into ¼-inch dice. This will take three or four minutes. Add a clove of chopped garlic and cook for another minute or so. Add 10 cups of chicken broth. You earn extra credit if you use homemade stock. Add the chicken back to the pot along with four celery ribs and four carrots that are coarsely chopped. Toss in a couple of bay leaves and a sprig of fresh thyme. If you don’t have fresh thyme you can use about ½ teaspoon of dried thyme. Bring to a boil and reduce heat to a simmer. Simmer for about 25 minutes.
Remove the chicken to a plate and remove the pot from the heat. Add about eight ounces of thin egg noodles to the pot. Cover the pot and let stand for about 20 minutes. When the chicken is cool enough to handle, remove the meat from the bone and return the meat to the pot. Adjust the seasoning with salt and pepper. Finish with about a tablespoon of chopped parsley and a tablespoon of fresh lemon juice.
This makes a very good soup, but if you want a great soup, make your own stock. Nothing really compares. The technique is simple; it just requires some time.
Place about four pounds of chicken bones, three large Spanish (yellow) onions with their skin, ½ head of celery, 2 large carrots coarsely chopped into your pot. Toss these ingredients with about 3 tablespoons of olive oil and place pot in a 450-degree oven. Roast the bones and vegetables for about 45 minutes until golden brown. Add 12 cups of water, ¼ cup of whole peppercorns, a couple of bay leaves, ½ bunch parsley and several sprigs of thyme. Bring to a boil over high heat and reduce to a simmer. Simmer for about four hours, skimming foam from the top every 30 minutes or so. Strain the stock through a fine mesh strainer and return the stock to the pot. Discard the solids. Over high heat, reduce the stock by about half. It is now ready to use, or it can be refrigerated for a couple of days. This can also be frozen and kept for a couple of months.
Louise is much better now, and I give credit to the chicken soup for her recovery. In addition to thanking me profusely for the soup, she showed her gratitude by passing the cold on to me.
