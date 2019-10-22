Although the weather hasn’t agreed with the calendar, it is officially fall/autumn. When we think of fall, we begin to think of some of our favorite comfort foods that we enjoy in cooler temperatures. The problem with many of our comfort foods are that they aren’t quite as healthy as we should be eating – after all, the emphasis is on the word “comfort.” With some minor tweaks, a recipe can be taken from the comfort category and turned into a healthy comfort food, which in some cases, can actually taste even better than the original. For instance, here is a favorite potato soup recipe that my family had enjoyed in the past:
Loaded Baked Potato Soup
Original Recipe
- 4 large baked potatoes, peeled and cubed
- 1 package of bacon (9 slices)
- 4 green onions, chopped
⅔
- cup margarine
⅔
- cup all-purpose flour
- 7 cups milk
- 1¼ cups mild cheddar cheese, shredded
- 1 cup sour cream
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. ground black pepper
Goals for healthier recipe:
- Lower calories per serving
- Decrease sodium
- Decrease cholesterol
- Decrease saturated fat content
The changes in this recipe were done in a “test” kitchen with many willing samplers. Although enjoyed, there were comments made that the original soup recipe was too thick, with more of a gravy-like texture, and that the bacon fat stood out and made an off-putting aftertaste.
The first tweak made was to find a less fatty bacon. Turkey bacon was chosen because of the lower fat content. That small change caused the flavors of all the ingredients to stand out which lent to a richer flavor overall. To lower the fat content even more, vegetable broth was tried in place of some of the milk. The sodium level was still a little higher than wanted, so the final tweak was a low-sodium vegetable stock in combination with the milk.
Here is the final recipe:
Healthy Loaded Baked Potato Soup
Serves 6
- 4 large baked potatoes, peeled and cubed
- 9 slices Naturally Hardwood Smoked turkey bacon with black pepper
- 4 green onions, chopped
- ½ cup unsalted butter
⅔
- cup all-purpose flour
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 3 cups 2% reduced-fat milk
- 4 cups low-sodium vegetable stock
- 1 cup mild cheddar cheese, shredded
- 1 cup light sour cream
- ¼ tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. ground black pepper
Place bacon on a cookie sheet. Bake at 400 degrees for approximately 15 minutes, or until desired crispness. Crumble and set aside. In a stock pot or Dutch oven melt butter over medium heat. Add garlic and sauté. Whisk in flour until smooth. Gradually stir in milk and vegetable stock, whisking constantly until thickened. Stir in potatoes and ¾ of the green onions. Bring to a boil, stirring frequently. Reduce heat and simmer 10 minutes. Mix in ¾ of the bacon, cheese, sour cream, salt and pepper.
Continue cooking, stirring frequently, until cheese is melted. To serve, ladle into bowls and garnish with remaining bacon, green onions and shredded cheddar cheese.
Enjoy.
This new-and-improved version was a hit.
With a little experimenting, you, too, can revise your favorite comfort foods into foods that are healthier for you and your loved ones!
