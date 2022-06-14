In today's segment of “Cook it or Book it” we explore a catering company that no longer operates in Victoria, but made a lasting impression with dishes like the one below.
A few years ago, Good to the Last Bite had a lunch counter in the Harding and Parker Pharmacy. Serving up daily soups, sandwiches and specials, it was a fun escape into a different era, not just because of the wonderful food, but because of the old charm the pharmacy provided.
Eventually Good to the Last Bite moved on from the lunch counter and became a catering company serving the Victoria area for more than 10 years. In 2020, owner Tonja Brown decided to close the business and pursue her passions elsewhere. Her customers still rave and request one of their favorite dishes, her take on a classic southern dish, the Jalapeño and Candied Pecan Cheese Spread. Similar to pimento cheese, minus the pimentos.
This dish highlights Texas traditions by adding spice from diced pickled jalapeños with sweet pecans from homemade candied pecans. It’s an easy undertaking that will dress up any charcuterie board or take the stage as a solo act all summer long. We liked serving this spread best with butter crackers but have loved adding it to burgers, wraps, or even serving with veggie sticks. The added bonus is that you’ll have plenty of leftover candied pecans to snack on or use as accompaniments to other dishes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.