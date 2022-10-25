This month's article is more of a “cook it or buy it” take on an international frozen breakfast treat. It’s essentially a flaky pastry with a variety of filling options and topped with icing.
Nutritional? Probably not.
Convenient and amazing? Absolutely.
The recipe I plan to share today is my take on what my family and friends have dubbed the “adult” toaster strudel.
It’s a tad fancier than the kind you find in the frozen section, but takes minimal effort and can feed a larger group. It’s perfect for a brunch or after dinner dish as well. My favorite filling is raspberry jam and I’ve decided to use this as the base for our strudel. I got a little creative with our toppings by adding a berry compote and pecans alongside the icing.
You can go in a lot of different directions with this dish so I’ll leave my recipe as well as suggestions for other fillings.
The photo is a great reference to see how you can shape your strudel and so you can kind of see how to place your toppings.
As always I encourage you to mix it up, your take on the recipe is the best way to customize a dish.
Other ideas for this dish are of course any other jam, or fruits like apple if you wanted to do an apple pie spin on it.
Of course you can always go savory with figs and Brie or goat cheese, prosciutto and caramelized onions. There are just so many things you can do with this dish. I can’t wait to see yours.
Bon a petit, until next month.
