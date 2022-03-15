This month’s feature restaurant and dish comes from Helen Greek Food and Wine in Houston.
Tucked away in Rice Village, Helen’s boasts a quaint menu of true Greek authenticity. I’ve been coming to Houston more frequently with my grandmother lately. As we are on a journey to implement more whole and fresh meals into our routines, I knew this would be the perfect place to treat her. Houston houses such a melting pot of different cuisines from all over the world.
Everything we ordered came freshly prepared and was a completely elevated experience. We started with their trio of dips which included a tzatziki, red pepper, and hummus alongside toasted pita bread. This was quickly followed by a baked spanakopita-like pie wrapped in pastry with fried capers. Our third appetizer which I knew would likely be my next feature was the baked feta that came covered in a sweet red pepper sauce accompanied by grilled sour dough bread.
The main dishes included the Cypriot meatballs over a chickpea purée with an herb salad, and the feta brined chicken.
We finalized our meal with the best baklava I have ever experienced that came rich with nuts and spice.
I chose the Baked Feta for several reasons. It was absolutely amazing and a relatively friendly recipe to recreate. All of these dishes are so well thought out and intricate, I chose a simpler one to try and do justice. It’s very versatile. You could make it for yourself, a dinner date, or bring it to a party. Readers of all chef skills should give this a try, but I also encourage you to visit Helen’s for what I promise is a life changing experience of Greek food.
From the restaurant’s Tim Faiola:
Helen Greek Food and Wine was started in 2015. The restaurant operates an "as-ready" kitchen where dishes are sent out upon completion and guests are encouraged to order with a sharing mentality in mind. Our all-Greek wine list has become a centerpiece of the restaurant and really exposed a lot of people to the quality and variety of contemporary Greek wine-making.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.