I’d like to introduce you all to one of the neatest steakhouses I have ever been to — B&B Butcher’s of Houston and Fort Worth.
This upscale steakhouse’s locations are two of only 38 restaurants in the U.S. to be certified by the Kobe Beef Association in Japan. The interior is swanky in design and boasts an impeccable menu with several original concepts.
One of which is the Carpet Bagger, an appetizer or steak topper that consists of a seared thick cut slice of bacon, fried oysters, blue cheese, and buffalo sauce.
They also have several top tier wine and cocktail options that you can accompany with your choice of cigar, to be enjoyed on their rooftop.
One of my favorite appetizers B&B’s offered was the beef carpaccio. It’s such a simple yet refined dish. That is the recipe I decided to take inspiration from for this month’s article.
Now if you read carpaccio, you might have immediately decided this is past your level of chef skills. Don’t be afraid. This is one of the easiest dishes to make and is a guaranteed show stopper for your next supper club.
Carpaccio is a very thinly sliced beef. So for our recipe we will be using a high quality beef and serving the day of purchase. I would also recommend buying straight from your local meat market or grocer’s meat counter. The recipe includes what you’ll need and how to do it. Enjoy.
I hope you enjoy trying something new and if you’re in the Houston or Fort Worth area, give B&B’s a shot.
