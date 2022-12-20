Cook it or Book it : Buffalo Fried Quail Legs and Homemade ranch
Steiner Ranch Steakhouse located on Lake Travis serves some of the best food in the area and holds with it the history and legacy of world world champion rodeo family - the Steiners.
The restaurant overlooks Lake Travis and often has live music playing in the evenings. It’s a picturesque way to dine with a true Texas menu to match. Some spectacular menu finds include a lobster tail stuffed with deep fried lobster meat, crab stuffed mushrooms, and of course any cut of prime steak you prefer.
One of their most popular and unique dishes are the sauced and fried quail legs with a homemade blue cheese dressing. It’s simply sinful how good these are and how quickly they disappear once at the table.
For this month's cook it or book it, and the holidays, I’m bringing you my version of these quail legs as well as a homemade ranch (with blue cheese option). It’s a fun way to bring something different to dinner. And because the seasons are meant for shopping small, I picked up the perfect plump quail legs from our local meat market, The Chopping Block, right here in Victoria.
I hope you enjoy this item and love to see any photos of your dish.
The Quail Legs
12-18 quail legs
2 cups flour
2 Tbls. cornstarch
4 cups buttermilk (or just enough to cover the legs)
2 cups Sweet Baby Rays barbecue sauce
1 cup Sweet Baby Rays buffalo sauce
1 pint of peanut frying oil
Salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder.
Optional: Splash of juice from pepper or pickles
Take quail legs and cover in buttermilk, salt, and pepper for 30 minutes to an hour.
(If you are feeling it, I sometimes add a little juice from pickles or peperoncinis)
Mix up flour and cornstarch (makes it crispy), salt, pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder to your liking.
Take out your dredged, quail legs and place in your flour mixture until well coated and set aside.
In your skillet, pour about 1-2 inches of oil, and heat on medium-high until a splash of flour sizzles in your oil.
Place the quail legs in the oil so the leg portion is sticking up with the meat down for 3-4 minutes depending on size of the legs. The ones I had were very plump so they took about 4 minutes. Gentle flip these over and repeat.
Set cooked quail legs on paper towels to drain excess oil, prepare sauce.
Combine BBQ and Buffalo Sauce in a large mixing bowl you will toss the fried quail legs with the sauce and plate.
Ranch:
1 cup Mayo
3/4 cup Buttermilk
2 Tbls. sour cream
1 Tbls. lemon juice
2 Tbls. Parmesan cheese
2 Tbls. chopped chives
2 Tbls. fresh dill
2 Tbls. fresh parsley
1 Tbls. salt
1 Tbls. pepper
1 Tbls. garlic powder
1 Tbls. onion powder
Dash of Worcestershire
Optional: Wedge of blue cheese
In a blender combine all wet ingredients until a smooth creamy mixture is reached, if you’re adding blue cheese, pulse this is next, if not you may skip that step and pulse in your herbs and seasonings.
Refrigerate 30 minutes before serving, garnish with blue cheese or fresh herbs.