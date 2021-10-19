Welcome back to “Cook It or Book It,” where we work to recreate fabulous local cuisines from restaurants all over Texas and give our readers the choice to cook it themselves or book a reservation to try it firsthand. This week, we are baking.
If you’re like me and have a birthday in the next three months, you’ll know what I am talking about when I say that it gets harder and harder to schedule a celebration while planning for the holidays. As we age, birthdays seem to come and go with less enthusiasm than the year before, and I am just not here for it. Celebrating your birthday is an absolute must, and for your next birthday, this cake should be too. In honor of all of the birthdays that occur between the holiday-dense months of October, November and December, I present the fanciest and most likely to make you remember to celebrate — champagne raspberry cake courtesy of By Grace Bakery.
Crystal Roberts owns By Grace Bakery, which used to call Victoria its home. Recently, she has moved to Longview, and while I was sad to see her go, I was even more sad that my birthday cake recipe went with her. Would a birthday ever be the same without champagne raspberry cake? Would I never get the chance to taste By Grace’s from so far away?
Luckily for us, Crystal Roberts has a heart of gold and agreed to share the recipe so that we all can enjoy it. What’s even more exciting is that By Grace will now be shipping and delivering cakes in the near future. Yes, you read that right, giving you the choice to “Cook It or Book It.”
By Grace Bakery can be contacted via Facebook for orders.
Crystal Roberts contributed to this article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.