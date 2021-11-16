Thanksgiving and Christmas mean holiday parties are about to be in full swing. With parties come guests, planning, and typically having to provide food for everyone to enjoy.
For today’s Cook It or Book it, we are going for a triple crown. We took the best components from three versions of local beef appetizers and simplified them into one recipe that is time and skillset friendly.
The contenders for this recipe are:
- Beef Bruschetta from The Pumphouse, from which we kept the balsamic glaze, roasted tomatoes and fresh herbs.
- Bourbon Steak Bites from the Colony Country Club, which we took the buttery baked French bread.
- Boursin Steak Bites from the Victoria Country Club, which, naturally, we took the Boursin cheese from.
For financial, time, and effort purposes, I’ve simplified them in our version. Beef tenderloin is pricey, and, because we can get great prime cuts of beef, we are using a prime NY strip. If you prefer filet, prime sirloin or even ribeye for a fattier bite, go for it!
What you’ll need for this version:
- Prime NY strip
- 1 French baguette
- 1 bottle of balsamic glaze
- ¾ stick of butter
- Baby tomatoes
- Garlic and Herbs Boursin cheese
- Fresh herbs (basil or green onions)
- Equal parts garlic powder, onion powder, pepper, & salt
Turn oven on to 300F. Bake your stick of butter for 5-10 minutes until it begins to brown. Pull the butter out. Tilt the pan until it’s coated in butter evenly, set aside and crank the oven up to 350F.
Next, you’ll take the baguette and slice it. It yields about 24 slices after taking both ends off. Reference the photo for thickness. Place slices onto the melted butter, and flip sides until both are evenly coated in butter. You’ll then sprinkle seasoning evenly over the bread slices on the pan, and place in the over for 10-15 minutes.
Now, you’re going to take the New York strip which I seasoned in the same seasoning as I did the bread (while patting the steak dry because it locks in juice and flavor) and sear it to rare. For me this meant a brief 1.5 minutes on each side, medium high heat. After resting for only a few minutes I sliced my steak relatively thin.
It’s cooked rare because this is Texas, but also because it’s going back into oven, and you don’t want it cooked through for the 2nd round of heat.
Place Boursin cheese on the tops of the baguettes (use the back of a spoon for an easier application), layer the steak slices, and top with your sliced baby tomatoes.
Place back in the oven on broil AND WATCH LIKE A HAWK. You want the tops of the tomatoes to sag but the bread not to burn.
When you pull these out, you’ll take the bottle of balsamic glaze and zig zag line the entire batch. This is your culinary time to shine, glaze accordingly. Top with herbs and enjoy!
Time: 1 hour
Yields: approximately 24 bites
These restaurants all offer an experience and views. If you don’t feel like throwing the Christmas party, you can bring your Christmas party to them for appetizers and drinks amongst other things (like a clean kitchen). Happy holidays!
