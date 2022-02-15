This week we are exploring a new route for “Cook it or Book It.” Not much has changed and don’t worry, I still have a great recipe to share with you this week and I will get to that part later.
First, let me introduce myself, my name is Erika Vermillion, a self-proclaimed BBQ fanatic, a title I am rather proud of which has taken me several years to earn. Now, that you know I love barbecue, you may think this recipe will be about good ole’ Texas beef, well, not this time.
This is where I take the time to tell you about how lucky we are to live in the state of Texas and to have access to roughly 2,000 barbecue restaurants. Each year Texas Monthly magazine ranks the top 50 establishments and we have one just a short drive away in Port Lavaca. A true BBQ gem hidden on the coastline of South Texas.
LaVaca BBQ (Lupe and Christine Nevarez) has been the fast track to success since they first opened in November 2019. Of course, any BBQ meal is usually filled platters of protein (ribs, sausage, brisket), multiple sides and last, but not least, dessert. Yes, desserts have made a name sake at numerous BBQ joints around the state. After one indulges on savory meats, a sweet tooth shall be fulfilled.
LaVaca serves up an amazingly moist and scrumptious slice of pink cake. The history of pink cake and the decision to have it on the menu at LaVaca goes back to when Lupe Nevarez was a little boy. His family and he would go to The Valley, specifically Elsa, Texas, to visit grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. The visitations were always a big gathering with lots of food and pan dulce. The pan dulce always came from the local Mexican bakery. Lupe would go with his parents to pick up the pan dulce, and the bright pink color of the Pastel de Ninos would always catch his eyes. This tradition continued even as an adult. When he and Christine bought a bakery, the Pink Mexican Cake was one of the first cakes that Christine learned to make. If you have ever devoured a slice of Pink Mexican Cake, you know exactly what I am talking about. The collaboration of Mexican culture and BBQ cuisines have definitely found a solid ranking in the world of BBQ.
The start of “Fiesta Friday’s” will be a newly introduced menu endeavor at LaVaca BBQ and I can’t wait to try their unique creations. LaVaca is set to open a Victoria location this year, but in the meantime, you can have a slice at the Port Lavaca location. Eat well and stay well.
