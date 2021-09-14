Welcome back to this month’s segment of “Cook It or Book It” where we replicate recipes from our favorite local restaurants, giving you the option to book a reservation or cook it at home.
A few years ago, my girlfriend introduced me to what is now my favorite dining concept, “Destination Dinner.” It’s an awesome treat for girls’ night, and we now have an outstanding commitment once a month. The idea is to choose a restaurant outside of the city limits and try something new — a true foodie’s dream. This tradition has trickled down to other family members and friends who use it for date nights or anniversary trips as well. You can set your travel time limit and pick your destination accordingly. On one of our “Destination Dinner” nights, we discovered 495 Chesapeake Eats in Rockport. We find excuses to go back any chance we get.
The restaurant is located in the heart of downtown Rockport close to several other boutiques, bars, shops and restaurants. Their menu is really well curated and boasts wonderful seafood options and excellent appetizers like creamy garlic mussels sautéed with butter, white wine and shallots; wood-fired calamari and baked oysters.
Today’s recipe is inspired by their four-cheese crab dip that came baked in a cast-iron skillet. The going rate for their dip is $18, and it’s like smothering a soft pillow of French bread in a vat of heavenly crab and cheese goodness.
I have to also compliment the staff. They were so kind and knowledgeable that it definitely set the tone for an excellent experience.
I probably spent a good $35 to make this dish at home, which yielded a slightly larger portion than the restaurant. At nearly twice the price to cook it yourself, I can’t help but recommend visiting Chesapeake to try this dish. You’ll get to enjoy great views and other great dishes. Maybe this can be your next “Destination Dinner.”
