For this month's “Cook it or Book it” we are featuring a dish from a Houston restaurant called Eunice. To reiterate, this article is our take on a replication of a restaurants dish. Thus giving you the option to “Cook it” at home or “Book it” with a reservation at the restaurant. My personal favorite it doing both.
For this recipe we are replicating Eunice’s Cajun Duck Poppers which are duck breast wrapped in thin bacon, served over a warm cheese spread and topped with a bourbon maple sauce.
Chef Drake Leonard named Eunice after his hometown in Louisiana. The menu boasts Cajun and Gulf Coast influences on modern dishes.
This article made for a fun collaboration between myself and a local hunter, Dillon Zieschang, who provided me with teal breast meat for this recipe. South Texas has plenty of duck hunting and I thought this was a nice recipe for locals to try out after their next hunt.
Duck poppers are not anything new around here, but the take Eunice gave them was unique, sweet, and savory.
Check back next month for our next “Cook it or Book it” and if you are in the Houston area, give Eunice a try.
