This month’s column features the famous poblano soup, previously served at the Taqueria Victoria. The Taqueria holds a super special place in Victoria history. It was opened and ran by some of the kindest and giving people, Cliff and Magdalena Kuykendall, who are still very active community members today. They graciously agreed to contribute their exact recipe for the soup, as well as a little history about the restaurant.
My family frequented the restaurant for most of my childhood.
While we all went for the fabulous food, I personally begged to go so Maggie and Cliff would let me “work the cash register” and go home with a few quarters in change. A 5-year-old’s dream come true.
Now that I’m older and get to share these memories and make this soup for my own family, it kind of felt like a trip down memory lane to revisit those flavors and times. This dish has been one of the most frequent requests I’ve seen for Cook it or Book it.
So without further ado, please enjoy the rest of this column by Cliff Kuykendall.
Cliff and Magdalena Kuykendall founded Taqueria Victoria in 1985 and in 1991 moved to their location at 209 S. Main St. in Victoria.
Taqueria Victoria soon became a singular attraction in downtown Victoria, with a varied menu that not only included a healthier selection of Tex-Mex dishes, such as chicken and sour cream enchiladas, rice and bean taco salad and the meatless plate, but also introduced fish and shrimp tacos to the Tex-Mex landscape in Victoria.
The menu was later expanded to include signature dishes such as gazpacho and poblano soup, carbonara, alfredo and marinara pastas, and desserts like chocolate cake, pound cake and cheesecake.
The atmosphere at Taqueria Victoria was warm and inviting with tablecloths and linen napkins on the tables and art by local artists adorning the walls.
Out of necessity, recipes used at Taqueria Victoria had to be simple and quick to prepare.
