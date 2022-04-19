If you haven’t stepped foot in the historic downtown building that houses one of Victoria’s finest restaurants, Huvar’s, you’re missing out.
They are well known for their Friday and Saturday night wood-fired oven pizza specials as well as a a killer lunch menu that boasts favorites such as the courthouse salad or famous turkey burger.
With everything made in house and from scratch, it’s some of the freshest food Victoria has to offer. And there is no better way to start your morning, than with a Huvar’s breakfast.
For this months segment I’d like to highlight one of their best selling breakfast items, the Bis-Quit-it.
This item is made up of a Northern buttermilk biscuit stuffed with bacon, a fried egg, panko crusted brie cheese and their house made raspberry jam.
While the insides of this sandwich are pretty self explanatory, what I can’t adequately explain is the quality of the biscuit itself. It’s a made from scratch, buttery, soft, delight that serves as the perfect accompaniment for any breakfast sandwich. To be honest, it’s the perfect biscuit for several menu items and here is how you can make the Huvar’s biscuit a part of your life.
As always, we can’t wait to hear if you cook it, or book a reservation in this locally owned and operated restaurant we are so lucky to have. We can’t wait to hear how you do your Huvar's biscuit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.