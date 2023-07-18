Cook it or Book it:
Welcome back to another article of Cook it or Book it. This month we are featuring a restaurant in Nashville, Tennessee called Barcelona Wine Bar.
Barcelona is a tapas restaurant, serving unique and tasty small plates with Spanish, Mediterranean and American influences. It's the perfect spot for wine, cocktails and a family-style service so everyone shares. They feature an extensive charcuterie menu with several options to build yourself, along with options such as roasted vegetables, whipped sheep's cheese, paellas and smoked figs.
They have expanded their restaurants to cover several states including Texas. While they already have a location in Dallas, Houston is in the works. Giving you the perfect opportunity to Cook It, and Book It.
A dish that really stuck out to me was their roasted carrots over labneh. Labneh is a soft cheese made from Greek yogurt. It's high in protein and can be flavored so many different ways. This plate in particular was served with spices and honey, making it sweet and savory, simple and yet packed with protein. This is something I normally wouldn't think to make on my own, and now that we have left Nashville, I've made it at least four times in the past month, tweaking it here and there to get the perfect bite. It's fresh, versatile, and all ingredients are easily accessible.
Here's how I do it.
Ingredients:
32 oz. full fat Greek yogurt
1 tsp. salt
1 bunch (5-8) organic carrots
Cayenne and garlic powder to taste
Olive oil to drizzle
Honey to drizzle
Chopped parsley to garnish
The day before assembling your plate, you'll want to take the yogurt and mix it well with a teaspoon of salt. Then place the yogurt in a cheese cloth and tie it to a spoon that stands over a bowl for the liquid to drain. After about 24 hours you'll have made Labneh, a type of soft cheese.
For the roasted carrots, you can roast traditionally or air fry. I used the air fryer for this one and simply peeled the outside of the carrots, drizzled olive oil over them just to coat, and sprinkled with cayenne and garlic powder to taste. You do not have to stop there, season to your liking. You could add cumin, or chili powder for a bolder flavor profile.
I then placed the carrots in our air fryer for 20 minutes at 375 degrees. At the 15-minute mark, I added on my drizzled honey for the remaining 5 minutes. If you prefer to roast these in the oven that's fine too.
I plated the labneh first, then placed my carrots on top for a final drizzle of honey and top with chopped parsley. For extra kick you could drizzle on some of your favorite hot sauce like a sriracha. I noted earlier that labneh is very versatile and even good on its own.
I've topped it with fried leeks, blended adobe chipotle peppers, fresh dill and herbs, the possibilities are endless. You also can use more than just carrots to scoop with. Toasted sourdough or pita, fresh radish, roasted zucchini and squash, all are excellent vessels for labneh.
Let us know how you style your labneh.