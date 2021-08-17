The concept of "Cook It or Book It" came at the beginning of the pandemic when restaurants were closed and we were left to our own devices for finding exciting ways to create meals at home.
A frequent household craving of ours is the PumpHouse's pecan-crusted chicken. Served on a bed of linguini, you really can't go wrong. I decided to attempt to make this dish at home, breaking down the recipe to the best of my ability and coming extremely close to the local restaurant's recipe we all know and love. This gives us the choice to cook it at home, or book it with a reservation at the restaurant.
My culinary background was gifted to me by my mom who is a local professional chef. To this day, she still takes us to restaurants with the rule that everyone has to try something new. She has a gift for breaking down ingredients and some of my favorite memories are sitting at the table with her and guessing how a dish was made. She has largely inspired this column, along with my love of food and the dining experience.
While this is a fun and creative way to test your cooking skills and learn something new, there will never be a quality time like the time spent around a restaurant table — the PumpHouse, in particular, where you have the most incredible views, staff and cuisine. I can't wait to see how this dish turns out for those who try it. If you have yet to have this dish, definitely book yourself a reservation first. Enjoy.
