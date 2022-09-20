My college roommate Samantha, from Texas A&M brought this recipe to our apartment, and it’s been a household staple ever since.
Her mother, a rockstar of a woman, author and lawyer, Pamela Fagan Hutchins, took Samantha to the Ritz Carlton in Scottsdale on one of her book tours. They ordered the poblano corn and loved it so much, the chef was able to help with just the ingredients.
Samantha’s mom is as cool as moms come in my book. She’s fun and smart, has a home in Wyoming and rides Draft horses in her spare time. Pamela writes mystery/suspense/thrillers with female protagonists full of moxie, which is fitting since she raised a daughter so similar.
This recipe represents wonderful people and such a great time in my life. I hope you all enjoy it as much as we have.
And do you know what accompanies this poblano corn best? A good book, so check her out.