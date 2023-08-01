Of Thailand-American screen writer Scot Armstrong observed "Everyone's so nice in Thailand, and it's a beautiful place - the temples, the culture. But everyone's so nice that it's almost inefficient."
Upon my arrival in Phuket I truly understood why that was so true. The breathtaking beauty of the beaches will leave you wanting only to sit and take it all in, leaving any thought of efficiency a distant memory.
We stayed at the stunning Surin that, with its inky pool, pearly sand beaches, palatial bungalows and stately architecture was my favorite residence of our trip.
While in Phuket we took a boat tour of some of the island beaches, including the one made famous in Leonardo DiCaprio's 2000 move "The Beach," the unspoiled beauty of the islands is quite literally something out of a movie. We lunched seaside but after that tour I spent the remainder of my time on the beach, watching and listening to the waves endlessly reach for the shore and seeing the sun slowly make its way to the water each evening painting the sky with strokes of unique beauty, each day more gorgeous than the last.
We enjoyed a memorable meal at the Michelin star rated Suay. I feasted on the cheese gratin andaman seafood in roasted chili and Thai basil sauce, which was as amazing as the surroundings.
When it was finally time for us to bid Thailand adieu I was sad but that sadness was assuaged the second we touched down in Bali.
Our first stop was in Ubud at the lovely Adiwana Hotel. When we booked the Adiwana we were expecting a jungle experience, While inside the hotel complex we were surrounded by a jungle feel, including lush plants and even a little river flowing through the resort, once we stepped outside the hotel itself we found ourselves in the center of the bustling city. While it was not what we were expecting, it was phenomenal.
It was at the Adwiana I was finally able to sink my teeth into some real hands-on cooking. The hotel has a partnership with The Herb Library restaurant and I was offered the opportunity to take a one-on-one traditional cooking class. They set up a cooking station and dining table for me near one of the plunge pools and when I arrived I was greated with a lovely apron to wear (and take home) and a lovely glass of Champaign to enjoy while we worked. It was an amazing experience, one I will treasure.
Food unites us, it moves us past language barriers, past differences in upbringing or culture. We all need food to survive and we all want to enjoy the food we eat.
I love cooking for those I love, nothing brings me the peace or pleasure than seeing my loved ones enjoy a well prepared meal.
I learned some great things I will incorporate into my cooking here, including using lemon grass stalks in place of skewers for grilling. They imparted a lovely flavor to the satay we made.
I am sharing a recipe for Balinese Rolled Crepes with Sweet Brown Coconut with you this week but if you would like to recipes for the Fish Satay or Chicken Turmeric Soup I would be glad to share those too.
When our time in Ubud was over we made our way to our final stop which was the Alila in Seminyak, another incredible experience. I could write for days about the emerald green tiered rice patties, the humbling spirituality, the warm people, the shimmering pearlescent sand, the sky blue water, the vibrant sunsets, the intricate, ancient architecture and the many marvelous meals but in the end what made those few weeks in Southeast Asia some of the most memorable of my life were the people. The ones we met along the way and more importantly the great friends I traveled with.
I have long believed that one of my life's greatest gifts are the people I get to share it with, they are what make a life one that is truly well lived.
I am also very thankful to have the opportunity to share a little of my life with you. Thank you for taking the time each week to read about all the things that feed my soul.
These crepes are easy to make, easy to eat and easy to share.